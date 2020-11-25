PlusFinancial Times
Nov 25, 2020 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live Updates: Nifty above 13,100 at pre-opening, Sensex in the green following strong global cues

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 141.16 points or 0.32 percent at 44664.18, and the Nifty added 60.10 points or 0.46 percent at 13115.30.

