Market Live Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 14,800; IT, PSU banks lead

March 23, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

Sriram Iyer , Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities: Copper prices on MCX ended higher, while rest of the metals also ended with small gains on Monday. Aluminium prices rose on Monday as investors worried that Chinese efforts to reduce smelter pollution will restrict output and supply will fall short of demand.

LME Copper started flat to weaker this Tuesday morning in Asian trade, tracking a strong Dollar and high level of inventories in global exchange warehouses. Technically, LME Copper supports are $9030-$8980, while resistances are at $9141-$9198. Technically, LME Nickel could trade in a range of $16370-$16550 levels. Domestic copper and rest of the industrial metals could open lower this Tuesday morning tracking overseas prices.

Technically, MCX Copper March supports are at 674-671 levels. Resistances are at 685-690 levels. Technically, MCX Nickel March resistances are at 1186-1198 levels. Supports are is at 1169-1160 levels. MCXMETLDEX could trade in a range of 13850-14050 levels.