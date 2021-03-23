Market Live Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 14,800; IT, PSU banks lead

Buzzing Stocks | KEC International, Jubilant Ingrevia And Others That Will Be In Focus Today
Glenmark Pharma gets US FDA nod for Diltiazem Hydrochloride extended‐release capsules: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Diltiazem Hydrochloride Extended‐Release Capsules USP, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg, the generic version of Cardizem 1 SR Extended‐Release Capsules, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg, of Biovail Laboratories Inc.
Nifty PSU Bank added over a percent led by Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank and Bank of India
At MCX, Gold has support at 44,660-44,500 and resistance is placed at 45,150-45,300 and Silver has support at 65,800-65,500 and resistance at 67,000-67,600 levels. We suggest buying in the gold on…
Arihant Capital on Ashoka Buildcon: We believe Asset Monetization of EPC business coupled with strong order book of the company will lead to rerating of the Stock. On valuation front, at current market price of Rs 103, the stock trades at EV/EBIDTA multiple of 4.4x to its FY23E EBIDTA of Rs 18,781 mn ( as per Bloomberg estimates) which looks quite attractive. We have positive outlook on the stock. However, factors such as weak Q3FY21 performance, persistent delay in SBI Macquaire stake sale, fear of Covid second wave and rising commodity prices remain a concern going ahead.
KEC International share price gains after bagging orders of Rs 1,429 crore: KEC International share price jumped over 3 percent after the company secured new orders of Rs 1,429 crore across its various businesses. The global infrastructure EPC major has secured new orders of Rs 1,429 crore across its various businesses. Its transmission & distribution division has secured orders worth Rs 701 crore for T&D projects from Power Grid Corporation of India and other customers in India, East Asia Pacific and the Americas, while railways, civil and cables divisions secured orders of Rs 366 crore, Rs 318 crore and Rs 44 crore, respectively, the company said in a filing to exchanges. The stock was trading at Rs 460.05, up Rs 12.75, or 2.85 percent.
Market opens: Sensex is up 151.50 points or 0.30% at 49922.79, and the Nifty added 46.40 points or 0.31% at 14782.80.
ICICIdirect on market: Indian markets are likely to see a gap up opening on the back of strong global cues amid vaccination drives gathering pace along with falling bond yields. However, global news flows and sector specific development will be key monitorables. Domestic markets ended slightly lower tracking weak global cues on losses in select BFSI and auto stocks. US markets ended higher led by tech stocks amid a drop in Treasury yields.
Sriram Iyer , Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities: Copper prices on MCX ended higher, while rest of the metals also ended with small gains on Monday. Aluminium prices rose on Monday as investors worried that Chinese efforts to reduce smelter pollution will restrict output and supply will fall short of demand.
LME Copper started flat to weaker this Tuesday morning in Asian trade, tracking a strong Dollar and high level of inventories in global exchange warehouses. Technically, LME Copper supports are $9030-$8980, while resistances are at $9141-$9198. Technically, LME Nickel could trade in a range of $16370-$16550 levels. Domestic copper and rest of the industrial metals could open lower this Tuesday morning tracking overseas prices.
Technically, MCX Copper March supports are at 674-671 levels. Resistances are at 685-690 levels. Technically, MCX Nickel March resistances are at 1186-1198 levels. Supports are is at 1169-1160 levels. MCXMETLDEX could trade in a range of 13850-14050 levels.
Tata Sons to sell stake in its financial services: Report
Tata Sons Ltd is in the 'exploratory stages' of a stake sale from its financial services business, Tata Capital and Tata Asset Management to raise funds and for investments in other businesses including online retail businesses, Mint reported citing two people directly aware of the matter.
“The talks are currently at an exploratory stage," said one of the two people cited above. “Several large global investment banks have been sounded out, and a final road map will be laid out soon."
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
Centre nets Rs 8,846 crore by exit from Tata Communications: The government has netted Rs 8,846 crore by selling its entire 26.12 percent stake in Tata Communications, helping the Centre move closer to its divestment target for 2020-21. Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, on March 22, tweeted that the government had completed the disinvestment.
"Disinvestment of Govt holding completed of 16.12% in TCL through OFS at Rs 5,457 cr and 10% to strategic partner at OFS discovered price for Rs 3,389 cr. With this, Government exits from TCL with total proceeds of Rs about Rs 8,846 cr," Pandey said in a tweet.