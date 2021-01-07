MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
January 07, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

Market Live Updates: Indices trade in the green with Nifty around 14,200; realty, metal stocks shine

Among the sectors, the realty index jumped over 2 percent while metals and PSU banks also gained.

  • January 07, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST

    Rupee opens: The Indian rupee opened broadly flat at 73.11 per dollar on January 7 against its previous close of 73.10. The rupee opened flat even as the greenback fell to its nearly three-year lowest level.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 07, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Real estate stocks gain as Maharashtra halves levies for the sector

    Real estate stocks were in focus on January 7, a day after the Maharashtra cabinet cleared a proposal to cut government levies on real estate sector by 50 percent. Realty stocks including Sobha, Sunteck Realty, Oberoi Realty and Indiabulls Real Estate were up 4-5 percent each followed by Mahindra Life, Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates, Phoenix Mills, DLF and Brigade Enterprises with Oberoi Realty and Godrej Properties hitting a new 52-week high. Read more

  • January 07, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST

    Buzzing Stock: Ashok Leyland share price jumped over 5 percent after Nomura maintained buy call on the stock. The Japanese brokerage firm has retained buy call on the stock with target raised to Rs 134 per share. It is of the view that stronger M&HCV recovery is likely adding that the company will benefit more due to its higher share in higher tonnage trucks.

  • January 07, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market opens: Sensex is up 285.67 points or 0.59 percent at 48459.73, and the Nifty added 83.70 points or 0.59 percent at 14230.

    Market opens: Sensex is up 285.67 points or 0.59 percent at 48459.73, and the Nifty added 83.70 points or 0.59 percent at 14230.
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 07, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST

    ICICIdirect on gold: Gold prices started Wednesday’s trade on a weak note opening slightly lower and rose gradually during the first half of the session till a high of Rs 51,875. However, prices did not sustain at higher levels and corrected sharply in the remaining session till a low of Rs 50,401. Prices corrected sharply in the last session as the dollar pared losses while investors focused on the outcome of the US Senate run-off election in Georgia. Therefore, we believe gold prices will remain in the range of Rs 50,300-51,000 levels in the short-term.

  • January 07, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

    RBI to be on a long-pause in rates on sticky non-food inflation: Report

    The non-food component in the price basket will continue to keep inflation at a high level and result in a "long pause" in interest rates, a foreign bank said on Wednesday. The central bank is likely to pare the pandemic-driven emergency response as well, the report by Singaporean lender DBS said.

  • January 07, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST

    Maharashtra cabinet clears proposal to cut govt levies on real estate by 50% until Dec 31, 2021

    After reducing stamp duties in the state to boost residential sales, the Maharashtra government on January 6 approved the proposal to cut the premium on real estate projects by half till December 31, 2021. Developers availing of the scheme would have to pay full stamp duty and registration charges on behalf of homebuyers.

    At the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, it was decided that the urban development department will give premium concession to construction projects. Projects will have to pay full stamp duty to customers. It was decided at the meeting that as recommended by the Deepak Parekh Committee, a 50 percent discount will be given on all the various premiums levied by the state government on construction projects till December 31, 2021 and also concessions in the premiums levied by all planning authorities/local administrations at their level.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 07, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST

    Oil prices: Oil prices were steady on Thursday after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, with investors focusing on the likelihood of tighter supplies after Saudi Arabia unilaterally agreed to cut output. Brent crude was up 8 cents at $54.38 a barrel by 0125 GMT, after gaining 1.3% overnight. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 11 cents to $50.74, having slipped earlier in the Asian session. The contract rose 1.4% on Wednesday.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.