Aug 21, 2020 08:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening for Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 80 points gain.

highlights

  • August 21, 2020 08:20 AM IST

    US, China differ over plans for Phase 1 trade deal talks: The Trump administration on Thursday declined to acknowledge any plans to meet with China over the Phase 1 trade deal after the commerce ministry in Beijing said bilateral talks would be held “in the coming days” to evaluate the agreement’s progress. Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng made the comments about the forthcoming discussions at a weekly briefing held online, but did not elaborate.

  • August 21, 2020 08:19 AM IST

    Oil prices: Oil prices rose in early trade on Friday, on track for a third straight week of gains, buoyed by major oil producers’ efforts to hold back output amid concerns about the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Brent crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.4%, to $44.07, heading for a weekly rise around 0.5%.

  • August 21, 2020 08:12 AM IST

    Asian Markets: Asian equities were poised to rise on Friday after a tech-driven rally on Wall Street in which the Nasdaq hit a record high despite downbeat data that affirmed the Fed’s dour outlook on U.S. economic recovery. Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.17%, Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.13%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.71%.

  • August 21, 2020 08:11 AM IST

    US Markets: Nasdaq ended at a record high on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Dow also rising, as gains in heavyweight tech stocks outweighed downbeat data that affirmed the Federal Reserve’s view of a difficult road to economic recovery. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 46.85 points, or 0.17%, to 27,739.73, the S&P 500 gained 10.66 points, or 0.32%, to 3,385.51 and the Nasdaq Composite added 118.49 points, or 1.06%, to 11,264.95.

  • August 21, 2020 08:07 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

