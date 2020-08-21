Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening for Indian indices

Live now
Aug 21, 2020 08:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
US, China differ over plans for Phase 1 trade deal talks: The Trump administration on Thursday declined to acknowledge any plans to meet with China over the Phase 1 trade deal after the commerce ministry in Beijing said bilateral talks would be held “in the coming days” to evaluate the agreement’s progress. Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng made the comments about the forthcoming discussions at a weekly briefing held online, but did not elaborate.
Oil prices: Oil prices rose in early trade on Friday, on track for a third straight week of gains, buoyed by major oil producers’ efforts to hold back output amid concerns about the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Brent crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.4%, to $44.07, heading for a weekly rise around 0.5%.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 80 points gain.
Asian Markets: Asian equities were poised to rise on Friday after a tech-driven rally on Wall Street in which the Nasdaq hit a record high despite downbeat data that affirmed the Fed’s dour outlook on U.S. economic recovery. Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.17%, Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.13%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.71%.
US Markets: Nasdaq ended at a record high on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Dow also rising, as gains in heavyweight tech stocks outweighed downbeat data that affirmed the Federal Reserve’s view of a difficult road to economic recovery. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 46.85 points, or 0.17%, to 27,739.73, the S&P 500 gained 10.66 points, or 0.32%, to 3,385.51 and the Nasdaq Composite added 118.49 points, or 1.06%, to 11,264.95.
