Market Live Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 11,550; IT, banks, realty shine

Sep 14, 2020 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Buzzing Stock: State Bank of India (SBI) share price gained a percent after Citi maintained a buy call on the stock. The global research firm has retained a buy call on the stock and has raised the target to Rs 320 from Rs 300 per share. It has raised FY21/FY22 estimates by 2 percent/7 percent on better NIM and lower opex, according to a CNBC-TV18 report. The firm expects SBI to deliver better than current market perceptions on asset quality adding that concerns related to Yes Bank should also abate.
Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments: We have crossed 11,500 at open which signals a stop out for all short trades on the index. If we sustain above 11,575, fresh longs can be initiated on the index which should take us above 11,800. The support for the Nifty now lies at 11,300.
Market opens: Sensex is up 289.04 points or 0.74 percent at 39143.59, and the Nifty jumped 78.50 points or 0.68 percent at 11543. HCL Tech, SBI, Zee Entertainment and Tata Motors are the top gainers while UltraTech Cement and Hindustan Unilever are trading in the red.
Among the sectors, IT along with the banking index added a percent each while midcap and smallcap indices are also trading in the green.
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 497, target at Rs 528 and Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 930, target at Rs 960.
Japan industrial production: July industrial production down 18.2 percent YoY against forecast of 16.1 percent decline. July industrial production up 1.9 percent MoM against forecast of 8 percent growth.
