Market Live Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 11,550; IT, banks, realty shine

Market opens: Sensex is up 289.04 points or 0.74 percent at 39143.59, and the Nifty jumped 78.50 points or 0.68 percent at 11543. HCL Tech, SBI, Zee Entertainment and Tata Motors are the top gainers while UltraTech Cement and Hindustan Unilever are trading in the red.

Among the sectors, IT along with the banking index added a percent each while midcap and smallcap indices are also trading in the green.