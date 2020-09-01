Market Live Updates: Indices trade higher amid volatility with Nifty around 11,400; auto shines

Market at open: Sensex is down 21.70 points or 0.06% at 38606.59, and the Nifty shed 9.30 points or 0.08% at 11378.20. Bharti Infratel, L&T, Mahindra & Mahindra and IndusInd Bank are the top gainers while ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Tata Motors are the top losers.

Among the sectors, Bank Nifty is down half a percent while the midcap index gained half a percent.