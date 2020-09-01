Market Live Updates: Indices trade higher amid volatility with Nifty around 11,400; auto shines

Live now
Sep 01, 2020 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Buzzing Stock: Escorts share price jumped over 4 percent after the company reported strong auto sales for the month of August. Escorts Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) reported an 80 percent growth in tractor sales in the month of August. The company's domestic sales jumped 79.4 percent to 6,750 units against 3,763 units, while exports rose 90.4 percent to 518 units from 272 units.
Jyoti Roy, DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking: Escorts reported better than expected tractor sales for the month of August 2020. Domestic tractor sales were up by 79.4 percent YoY to 6750 units while exports were up by 90.4 percent YoY to 518 units. Overall total sales were up by 80.1 percent YoY to 7268 units. The better than expected set of numbers were on the back of good rural demand. We continue to remain positive on the tractor segment as we expect strong demand to remain strong in FY21.
Rupee Opens: Rupee opened at 73.24 per US dollar against Augsut 31 close of 73.61 per US dollar
Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments: The markets have held the dicey level of 11,300 quite smartly. We need to hold this level so that bearish sentiments do not get triggered. As long as 11,300 holds on a closing basis, we have nothing to worry about - the uptrend continues. In order for an impulse to commence on the upside, we must go past 11,600 on a closing basis.
Buzzing Stock: Adani Power share price gained over 3 percent intraday on Septemeber 1 after The Supreme Court (SC) on September 1 allowed Adani Power to recover compensatory tariff from Rajasthan discoms, CNBC-TV18 reported. The apex court upheld an APTEL order allowing Adani to recover from Raj discoms the higher cost of imported coal. The SC permitted compensatory tariff to be calculated from 2013.
Buzzing Stock: Telecom stocks have been in focus on September 1 as Bharti Infratel has informed the exchanges that its Board of Directors discussed, in a meeting held on August 31, the scheme of arrangement with Indus Towers and related agreements, and has decided to proceed with the merger. Share price of Vodafone Idea jumped over 5 percent followed by Bharti Infratel which gained 3 percent. MTNL and Bharti Airtel share price gained a percent each. Click here to read more
Market at open: Sensex is down 21.70 points or 0.06% at 38606.59, and the Nifty shed 9.30 points or 0.08% at 11378.20. Bharti Infratel, L&T, Mahindra & Mahindra and IndusInd Bank are the top gainers while ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Tata Motors are the top losers.
Among the sectors, Bank Nifty is down half a percent while the midcap index gained half a percent.
Bharti Infratel to proceed with Indus Tower merger, Vodafone to get Rs 4,000 crore for 11.15% holding: Bharti Infratel has informed the exchanges that its Board of Directors discussed, in a meeting held on August 31, the scheme of arrangement with Indus Towers and related agreements, and has decided to proceed with the merger.
The merged company will see Airtel hold 36.7 percent stake, followed by Vodafone UK with 28.2 percent stake, and Providence with 3.2 percent stake, while the balance 31.6 percent will be held by public shareholders, CNBC-TV18 reported.