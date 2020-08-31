Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening for Indian indices

Live now
Aug 31, 2020 07:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Oil Prices: Oil prices nudged up on Monday, with Brent futures set to post a fifth straight monthly gain, as global stimulus measures underpin prices even as demand struggles to return to pre-COVID levels in a well supplied market. Brent crude futures for November climbed 27 cents, or 0.6%, to $46.08 a barrel by 0038 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $43.11 a barrel, up 14 cents, or 0.3%.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 52 points gain.
Asian markets update: Asian shares notched a fresh two-year high on Monday as investors wagered monetary and fiscal policies globally would stay super stimulatory for a protracted period, keeping the safe-haven dollar on the defensive.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2% to reach its highest since June 2018, extending a 2.8% rise last week. Nikkei rallied 1.4% aided by news Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway had bought more than 5% stakes in each of the five leading Japanese trading companies.
US Markets: Wall Street advanced on Friday, with technology stocks driving the S&P 500 to its sixth record closing high since confirming a bull market on August 18. The Nasdaq also set an all-time closing high and the blue-chip Dow is now in positive territory year-to-date.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 160.77 points, or 0.56 percent, to 28,653.04, the S&P 500 gained 23.3 points, or 0.67 percent, to 3,507.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added 70.30 points, or 0.6 percent, to 11,695.63.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.