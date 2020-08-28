Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening for Indian indices

US Markets: The S&P 500 and the Dow advanced but the Nasdaq closed lower on Thursday as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve’s new strategy to adopt an average inflation target and restore the United States to full employment, as well as a promising development in the fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 160.35 points, or 0.57%, to 28,492.27, the S&P 500 gained 5.82 points, or 0.17%, to 3,484.55 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.72 points, or 0.34%, to 11,625.34.