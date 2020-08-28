Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening for Indian indices

Live now
Aug 28, 2020 07:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Trade Spotlight: Godfrey Phillips, Tata Motors, & Tata Elxsi in focus
The action was seen in stocks like Godfrey Phillips which rose over 8 percent, Tata Motors gained nearly 5 percent, and Tata Elxsi closed with gains of 4.7 percent.
ICICIdirect on market: After moving around 11450 since Monday, the Nifty continued its upward journey and remained firm above these levels throughout the day. IVs remained muted near 19%, which provided more comfort to OTM Put writers. Looking at the OI data, we feel the Nifty may consolidate at current levels with a positive bias. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 21 points while IV fell by 2%. The major Put base is at 11500 strike with almost 19 lakh shares while the major Call base is at the 11600 strike with almost 14 lakh shares.
For the major part of the day, Bank Nifty futures traded near 23500 with stock specific action. Private banks continued to perform well while buying was seen in PSU banks. We expect the rally to continue towards its Call base of 24000. However, on the downside, 23000 will act as support as it holds significant Put OI.
Stocks in the news: GMR infra, SBI, Future Retail, M&M, Thejo Engineering
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 26 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 11,624 on the Singaporean Exchange.
US Markets: The S&P 500 and the Dow advanced but the Nasdaq closed lower on Thursday as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve’s new strategy to adopt an average inflation target and restore the United States to full employment, as well as a promising development in the fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 160.35 points, or 0.57%, to 28,492.27, the S&P 500 gained 5.82 points, or 0.17%, to 3,484.55 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.72 points, or 0.34%, to 11,625.34.
