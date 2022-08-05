Market Live Updates: Indices trade positive, Nifty around 17,450; Barring Nifty Auto, all sectoral indices trade positive

Stock Market Live Updates: Metals, IT and PSU banks edged higher while the midcap and smallcap indices are also trading in the green.
Aurodeep Nandi, India Economist & Vice President, Nomura on RBI Policy
The RBI’s 50bp hike was largely in line with market expectations, that was divided between it and a 35bp hike. Very importantly, with the RBI retaining the policy stance of “withdrawal of accommodation”, the implicit message is that rates are yet to reach neutral territory, and that more rate hikes are warranted – a view that we agree with. The RBI continues to signal that all options are on the table, which is a prudent strategy given the elevated levels of uncertainties on both, growth as well as inflation.
NTPC declares complete commissioning of 296 MW Fatehgarh Solar
NTPC has successfully completed the commissioning of fifth part capacity of 48.8 MW out of 296 MW Fatehgarh Solar PV Project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The commercial Operations of the fifth part commenced on August 5. Now, full capacity of 296 MW has been commissioned. With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 54818 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 69183 MW.
Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Group
A rate hike was expected, but the expectation was for a maximum of 35 bps. The hike by 50 bps is definitely on the higher side, and home loan lending rates will now edge further into the red zone.
This is the third consecutive rate hike in the last two months and finally marks the end of the all-time best low-interest rates regime - one of the major factors that drove housing sales across the country since the pandemic. This whammy comes along with the inflationary trends of primary raw materials, including cement, steel, labour, etc., that have recently led to a rise in property prices. Together, these factors – rising home loan rates and construction costs – will impact residential sales that did reasonably well in the first half of 2022. As per ANAROCK Research, approx. 1.85 lakh units were sold in H1 2022 across the top 7 cities.
The repo rate now stands at 5.4%, thus reaching the pre-pandemic levels. While inflation has partially eased as compared to the surge in April, it continues to be above the RBI’s target.
Market update at 11.00 AM
Benchmark indices continue to trade higher with Sensex up 247.42 points or 0.42% at 58546.22, and the Nifty was up 62.45 points or 0.36% at 17444.45.
Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank on RBI Monetary Policy
The MPC decisions have been in line with our expectations. Given the increasing external sector imbalances and global uncertainties the need for front loaded action was imperative. We continue to see 5.75% repo rate by Dec 2022.
RBI retains the real GDP growth projection for 2022-23 at 7.2 per cent
The real GDP growth projection for 2022-23 is retained at 7.2 per cent, with Q1 at 16.2 per cent; Q2 at 6.2 per cent; Q3 at 4.1 per cent; and Q4
at 4.0 per cent, and risks broadly balanced. RBI projects the real GDP growth for Q1FY24 at 6.7 per cent.
Benchmark 10-year government bond yield jumped 10 basis points to 7.25%
Benchmark 10-year government bond yield jumped 10 basis points to 7.25% as RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said further withdrawal of monetary accommodation is warranted due to elevated inflation. The more-than-priced in 50 basis point hike in repo rate too dampened sentiment.
Easy Trip in pact with SpiceJet to sell air tickets in Thailand:
RBI MPC hikes repo rate by 50 bps:
India’s rate-setting panel on Friday hiked the key lending rate, the repo rate, by 50 basis points (bps), taking the policy rate back to the late-2019 levels. One bps is one-hundredth of a percentage point. With the latest hike from the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the repo rate now stands at 5.4 percent. Repo is the rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks. Changes in this rate typically gets transmitted to the broader banking system.
Most economists had predicted a 25-50 bps rate hike in the backdrop of a consistently high retail inflation that is hurting the common man. Already, the MPC had hiked the repo rate by 90 bps so far in this rate cycle.
Market update at 10 AM: Benchmark indices continues trading in the green with Sensex up 255.48 points or 0.44% at 58554.28, and the Nifty adding 69.50 points or 0.40% at 17451.50.
Zomato board rejects its EY valuation deriving from Blinkit deal
Zomato’s board has decided to keep the fair value of its shares at Rs 70.76 apiece for the all-stock deal to acquire quick commerce company Blinkit despite a valuation report by EY that pegs the foodtech company’s shares at a lower price.
According to a BSE filing by Zomato, accounting major EY had first reached upon the price of Rs 70.76 in a report on June 24, the date on which the acquisition was announced.
However, after the BSE and NSE had asked for a fresh evaluation based on other methods, the accounting firm came up with a lower price for Zomato shares on July 20. The company has not disclosed what the lower price was.
Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities
COMEX gold trades little changed near $1805/oz supported by weaker US dollar and lower bond yields. Gold has also benefitted from safe haven buying amid increased tensions between US and China over Taiwan and increasing growth concerns. However, weighing on price is hawkish comments from Fed officials, concerns about consumer demand in India and China and continuing ETF outflows. Gold has moved close to $1800/oz level after a brief correction indicating positive momentum however we may see further gains only if US jobs report disappoints and further pressurizes US dollar.
Force Motors July auto sales: Total sales up 26.3% at 2,299 units YoY
Crompton Greaves Consumer large trade: 216.4 lakh shares (3.44% equity) worth Rs 808.6 crore change hands at Rs 373 per share
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
RBI rate action today is unlikely to impact markets. The most likely scenario of a 30 to 35 bp rate hike is already known and discounted by the market . Market will be looking forward to the RBI's commentary on inflation, GDP growth for FY 23 and other macros like CAD.
The momentum in the market now is influenced by global cues and strong FII buying which has crossed Rs 5300 crore so far in August. The decline in Brent crude to $94 is positive for India's macros and the dip in dollar index to below 106 again augur well for capital flows to India. FII buying happening in sectors like capital goods, FMCG, construction and power is likely to impart resilience to these segments.
Financial stocks have edged higher ahead of RBI MPC outcome led by ICICI Prudential, HDFC Life and SBI
Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities
Gold prices traded firm on Friday with spot gold prices at COMEX were trading near $1791 per ounce in the morning trade. Gold prices extended gains heading for positive week ending on economic slowdown worries and risk premium over China - Taiwan tension. The traders and investors are awaiting for US non-farm payroll data in the evening session.
We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up for the day with COMEX Spot gold support at $1775 and resistance at $1810 per ounce. MCX Gold October support lies at Rs 51800 and resistance at Rs 52500 per 10 grams.
Market at open: Sensex is up 137.02 points or 0.24% at 58435.82, and the Nifty added 42.70 points or 0.25% at 17424.70.
Rupee opens: Rupee opens at 79.15 per US dollar against August 4 close of 79.47 per US dollar
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities
SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening for Indian indices ahead of RBI’s monetary policy outcome later in the day amid positive cues from Asian counterparts. The central bank is likely to rise rates by 35-50 bps today as India's headline inflation continues to be 7 per cent plus, way above the bank's upper end of the tolerance band. Further, Some support will come as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in yesterday’s trade as per provisional data available on the NSE.
There will be lots of earnings announcements too, to keep the markets in action few among them are Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan Company, Engineers India, NMDC, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), IRB Infrastructure Developers, One 97 Communications, Petronet LNG, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Alkem Laboratories, Pfizer, Raymond, Computer Age Management Services, Eris Lifesciences, Fortis Healthcare, Greenply Industries.
The US markets ended mostly lower on Thursday as gains in high-growth stocks offset losses in energy shares.
As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,200, followed by 17,050. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,500 and 17,625
Titan Q1 standalone PAT likely to grow ~31% sequentially, revenue by 12%:
Titan Company Ltd is expected to report a sequential growth of 31 percent in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) for the first quarter when it declares its results on Friday, August 5. Revenue for the quarter is predicted to grow 12 percent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q).
On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, growth in both PAT and revenue is likely to be more pronounced due to the COVID-impacted low base of last year. PAT is seen surging by 1,065 percent on year on a revenue growth of 150 percent y-o-y.
The Tata group company is likely to report a standalone PAT of Rs 711 crore on a standalone revenue of Rs 8,112 crore, according to an average of estimates by four brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.
M&M Q1 net profit to grow 82% YoY led by strong farm equipment business:
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited is expected to report strong earnings for the quarter ended June led by its farm equipment business. The tractor maker is likely to report an 82 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 1,556 crore for the quarter ended June, according to an average of estimates from six brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.
Mahindra & Mahindra’s revenue from operations are likely to jump 69 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 19,877 crore in the reporting quarter led by surge in volumes in the farm equipment business.
Escorts continues to stay on NSE F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange has added Escorts on its F&O ban list for August 5 as well. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
FII and DII data
: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 1,474.77 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 46.79 crore on August 4, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Oil prices extend losses on demand worries: Oil prices extended losses on Friday, after hitting their lowest since before Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine in the previous session, as the market fretted over the impact of inflation on global economic growth and demand.
Brent crude dropped 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $94.02 a barrel by 0047 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $88.48 a barrel, down 6 cents.
Earnings today
Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan Company, Engineers India, NMDC, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), IRB Infrastructure Developers, One 97 Communications, Petronet LNG, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Alkem Laboratories, Pfizer, Raymond, Computer Age Management Services, Eris Lifesciences, Fortis Healthcare, Greenply Industries, Minda Corporation, Indigo Paints, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, R Systems International, Shipping Corporation of India, Talbros Engineering, UCO Bank, and Zensar Technologies will be in focus ahead of their June quarter earnings on August 5.
Asian Markets Updates
Bank of England raises key interest rate by 50 bps, highest since 1995:
The Bank of England raised interest rates by the most in 27 years on Thursday, despite warning that a long recession is on its way, as it rushed to smother a rise in inflation which is now set to top 13%. Reeling from a surge in energy prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee voted 8-1 for a half percentage point rise in Bank Rate to 1.75% – its highest level since late 2008 – from 1.25%. The 50-basis-point increase had been expected by most economists in a Reuters poll as central banks around the world scramble to contain the surge in prices.
US Markets: Wall Street stocks ended mixed, with gains for high-growth stocks offset by the drag from energy shares, as a key U.S. jobs report loomed on Friday. The S&P 500 edged slightly lower to 4,151.94, retreating from a two-month closing high in the previous session. The Dow dropped 0.26% to 32,726.82, from near an almost three-month high on Wednesday. The Nasdaq, though, swung to a 0.44% gain to 13,311.041 from steep early losses, extending a three-month peak.
Markets on August 4
: The BSE Sensex declined 52 points to 58,299, while the Nifty50 fell 6 points to 17,382. Cipla, Sun Pharma, Nestle India, Infosys and Apollo Hospitals were among the major gainers on the Nifty. The losers included NTPC, Tata Consumer Products, Coal India, SBI and Reliance Industries.
Among sectors, Nifty Metal, Information Technology and Pharma gained 1-2 percent, while Energy and PSU Bank indices down 1-1.7 percent.