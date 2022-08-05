Market Live Updates: Indices trade positive, Nifty around 17,450; Barring Nifty Auto, all sectoral indices trade positive

August 05, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

RBI MPC hikes repo rate by 50 bps

India’s rate-setting panel on Friday hiked the key lending rate, the repo rate, by 50 basis points (bps), taking the policy rate back to the late-2019 levels. One bps is one-hundredth of a percentage point. With the latest hike from the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the repo rate now stands at 5.4 percent. Repo is the rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks. Changes in this rate typically gets transmitted to the broader banking system.

Most economists had predicted a 25-50 bps rate hike in the backdrop of a consistently high retail inflation that is hurting the common man. Already, the MPC had hiked the repo rate by 90 bps so far in this rate cycle.