 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market Live Updates: Indices trade positive, Nifty around 17,450; Barring Nifty Auto, all sectoral indices trade positive

Moneycontrol News
Aug 05, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST

Stock Market Live Updates: Metals, IT and PSU banks edged higher while the midcap and smallcap indices are also trading in the green.

August 05, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy Committee to announce interest rate decision today. Check out the latest news, developments, and analysis!

August 05, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST

Aurodeep Nandi, India Economist & Vice President, Nomura on RBI Policy


The RBI’s 50bp hike was largely in line with market expectations, that was divided between it and a 35bp hike. Very importantly, with the RBI retaining the policy stance of “withdrawal of accommodation”, the implicit message is that rates are yet to reach neutral territory, and that more rate hikes are warranted – a view that we agree with. The RBI continues to signal that all options are on the table, which is a prudent strategy given the elevated levels of uncertainties on both, growth as well as inflation.

August 05, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST

NTPC declares complete commissioning of 296 MW Fatehgarh Solar
PV Project

NTPC has successfully completed the commissioning of fifth part capacity of 48.8 MW out of 296 MW Fatehgarh Solar PV Project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The commercial Operations of the fifth part commenced on August 5. Now, full capacity of 296 MW has been commissioned. With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 54818 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 69183 MW.

August 05, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Group


A rate hike was expected, but the expectation was for a maximum of 35 bps. The hike by 50 bps is definitely on the higher side, and home loan lending rates will now edge further into the red zone.
This is the third consecutive rate hike in the last two months and finally marks the end of the all-time best low-interest rates regime - one of the major factors that drove housing sales across the country since the pandemic. This whammy comes along with the inflationary trends of primary raw materials, including cement, steel, labour, etc., that have recently led to a rise in property prices. Together, these factors – rising home loan rates and construction costs – will impact residential sales that did reasonably well in the first half of 2022. As per ANAROCK Research, approx. 1.85 lakh units were sold in H1 2022 across the top 7 cities.
The repo rate now stands at 5.4%, thus reaching the pre-pandemic levels. While inflation has partially eased as compared to the surge in April, it continues to be above the RBI’s target.

August 05, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

Market update at 11.00 AM


Benchmark indices continue to trade higher with Sensex up 247.42 points or 0.42% at 58546.22, and the Nifty was up 62.45 points or 0.36% at 17444.45.

Source : BSE

August 05, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank on RBI Monetary Policy


The MPC decisions have been in line with our expectations. Given the increasing external sector imbalances and global uncertainties the need for front loaded action was imperative. We continue to see 5.75% repo rate by Dec 2022.

August 05, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST

RBI retains the real GDP  growth projection for 2022-23 at 7.2 per cent


The real GDP growth projection for 2022-23 is retained at 7.2 per cent, with Q1 at 16.2 per cent; Q2 at 6.2 per cent; Q3 at 4.1 per cent; and Q4
at 4.0 per cent, and risks broadly balanced. RBI projects the real GDP growth for Q1FY24 at 6.7 per cent.

August 05, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Benchmark 10-year government bond yield jumped 10 basis points to 7.25%

Benchmark 10-year government bond yield jumped 10 basis points to 7.25% as RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said further withdrawal of monetary accommodation is warranted due to elevated inflation. The more-than-priced in 50 basis point hike in repo rate too dampened sentiment.

August 05, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

August 05, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

Easy Trip in pact with SpiceJet to sell air tickets in Thailand

: