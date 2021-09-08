MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
September 08, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening for Indian indices

Stock Market Live Updates: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 55-points gain.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex58,279.480.00 +0.00%
    Nifty 5017,362.100.00 +0.00%
    Nifty Bank36,468.800.00 +0.00%
    Nifty 50 17,362.10 0.00 (0.00%)
    Wed, Sep 08, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Gainer details available.
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Loser details available.
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty FMCG40289.85120.80 +0.30%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT34951.25-463.85 -1.31%


  • September 08, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST

    Sansera Engineering IPO to open on September 14, price band fixed at Rs 734-744: Bengaluru-based auto-component maker Sansera Engineering will launch its initial public offering on September 14. The issue will close on September 16. The company, after consultation with merchant bankers, has fixed a price band at Rs 734-744 per equity share.

    The initial public offer of 1,72,44,328 equity shares is a complete offer for sale by existing selling shareholders. The offer for sale comprises a selling of  equity shares and 48,36,723 equity shares by investors Client Ebene and CVCIGP II Employee Ebene, respectively.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • September 08, 2021 / 08:37 AM IST

    ICICI Direct on Indian stock market: Nifty witnessed a volatile day but closed almost flat. Sectorial buying was seen in FMCG stocks while realty and PSU banks witnessed selling pressure. As per option data, aggressive Call writing was seen at 17400 and 17500 levels, which should continue to act as resistance zone and limit upside gains. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 14 points while IV was down by 1.34%. The major Put base is at 17300 strike with 37 lakh shares while the major Call base is at the 17500 strike with 53 lakh shares.

    Bank Nifty witnessed selling pressure but manage to rebound from lower levels. In banking stocks, PSU banks were under selling pressure. According to options data, 36500 and 36600 Call option witnessed significant OI addition, which should act as immediate resistance. If it sustains above that it would lead to a fresh up move.

  • September 08, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST

    SEBI introduces T+1 settlement cycle for stocks on optional basis

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on September 7 introduced T+1 (Trade plus 1 day) rolling settlement cycle for stocks on an optional basis. The new rule will come into force on January 1, 2022. The regulatory change has been adopted after the market regulator received requests from various stakeholders to further shorten the settlement cycle.

    "Based on discussions with Market Infrastructure Institutions (Stock Exchanges, Clearing Corporations and Depositories), it has been decided to provide flexibility to Stock Exchanges to offer either T+1 or T+2 settlement cycle," SEBI in its circular said.

  • September 08, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST

    Japan upgrades Q2 GDP on stronger business spending

    Japan’s economy grew faster than the initially estimated in the April-June quarter, helped by solid capital expenditure, although a resurgence in COVID-19 is undermining service-sector consumption and clouding the outlook.

    Revised gross domestic product (GDP) data by the Cabinet Office released on Wednesday showed the economy grew an annualised 1.9% in April-June, beating economists’ median forecast for a 1.6% gain and the initial estimate of a 1.3% expansion.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • September 08, 2021 / 08:05 AM IST

  • September 08, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

  • September 08, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 55-points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 17,434 on the Singaporean Exchange 

  • September 08, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

    Asian Markets: Shares in Asia-Pacific fell in Wednesday morning trade, with Japan revising upward its estimates for second-quarter growth. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped 0.12% while the Topix index declined fractionally.

  • September 08, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

    US Markets: The Dow Jones and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday, as worries over the slowing pace of economic recovery overshadowed hopes that the Federal Reserve would maintain its accommodative stance a little longer after a soft U.S. payrolls report.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 274.89 points, or 0.78%, at 35,094.20, the S&P 500 was down 17.94 points, or 0.40%, at 4,517.49, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 4.98 points, or 0.03%, at 15,368.50.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • September 08, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day
  • September 08, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.