Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening for Indian indices

September 08, 2021 / 08:37 AM IST

ICICI Direct on Indian stock market: Nifty witnessed a volatile day but closed almost flat. Sectorial buying was seen in FMCG stocks while realty and PSU banks witnessed selling pressure. As per option data, aggressive Call writing was seen at 17400 and 17500 levels, which should continue to act as resistance zone and limit upside gains. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 14 points while IV was down by 1.34%. The major Put base is at 17300 strike with 37 lakh shares while the major Call base is at the 17500 strike with 53 lakh shares.

Bank Nifty witnessed selling pressure but manage to rebound from lower levels. In banking stocks, PSU banks were under selling pressure. According to options data, 36500 and 36600 Call option witnessed significant OI addition, which should act as immediate resistance. If it sustains above that it would lead to a fresh up move.