July 26, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

Market on Friday

The market ended higher for the second consecutive day on July 23 led by financials names. At close, the Sensex was up 138.59 points or 0.26 percent, at 52,975.80, and the Nifty was up 32 points, or 0.20 percent at 15,856.

Food delivery giant Zomato made a stellar debut, listing with nearly 53 percent premium, at Rs 116 against its final offer price of Rs 76. The share closed 65.59 percent higher at Rs 125.85.

Broader markets underperformed the benchmarks, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices ending flat.

On the BSE, except auto, capital goods, power sectors, other sectoral indices ended in the green.