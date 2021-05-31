Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices

May 31, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

Asian Markets Update:

Asian shares edged higher on Monday, looking to extend their recent rally to a third week should US jobs figures show the expected revival in hiring in May and keep the global recovery on track.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a fraction firmer, having rallied 2.2% last week. Japan’s Nikkei was flat, while Australia rose 0.2% to a fresh all-time peak.