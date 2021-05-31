MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
May 31, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices

The Nifty futures were trading lower around 15,429 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex51,422.88307.66 +0.60%
    Nifty 5015,435.6597.80 +0.64%
    Nifty Bank35,141.4546.40 +0.13%
    Nifty 50 15,435.65 97.80 (0.64%)
    Fri, May 28, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Reliance2,094.80118.70 +6.01%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Sun Pharma669.75-29.75 -4.25%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Energy19566.80271.50 +1.41%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma13934.10-165.90 -1.18%


  • May 31, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 63.50 points or 0.41 percent. The Nifty futures were trading lower around 15,429 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 am.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 31, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Asian Markets Update:

    Asian shares edged higher on Monday, looking to extend their recent rally to a third week should US jobs figures show the expected revival in hiring in May and keep the global recovery on track.

    MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a fraction firmer, having rallied 2.2% last week. Japan’s Nikkei was flat, while Australia rose 0.2% to a fresh all-time peak.

  • May 31, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    US Markets end higher:

    US stocks climbed on Friday as investors brushed off a stronger-than-expected inflation reading, as both the Dow and S&P 500 indexes clinched their first weekly gain in the past three weeks.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.81 points, or 0.19%, to 34,529.45, the S&P 500 gained 3.23 points, or 0.08%, at 4,204.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.46 points, or 0.09%, at 13,748.74.

  • May 31, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Market on Friday:

    It was a fabulous Friday. Indian markets raced to fresh highs, riding on momentum in global markets. The Nifty50 touched a fresh high of 15,469, while the S&P BSE Sensex rallied more than 300 points.

    The Sensex rose 307 points to 51,422, while the Nifty closed with gains of 97 points to 15,435. The rally was powered by Reliance Industries that rose by about 6 percent to close at Rs 2,094. RIL has more than 11 percent weight in the Sensex.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 31, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day
  • May 31, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.