Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 400 pts, Nifty around 13,850; HDFC Bank top loser

January 28, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST

ICICIdirect on United Spirits:

United Spirits reported a continued reduction in its overall debt by selling its non-core assets and improved its WC position. While in the short to medium term, uncertainty continues to remain over the evolving situation in the on-trade channels and pickup in the home consumption, the longer term growth aspiration and continued premiumisation trends remain key positives for the liquor sector.

USL continues to invest in increasing its brand strength and propel its Premium brands to higher share of its revenues (currently at 70%). We value the stock at ~39x FY23 EPS and revise our target price to Rs 710 (earlier target price Rs 650). We maintain our buy rating.