January 28, 2021 / 11:47 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 400 pts, Nifty around 13,850; HDFC Bank top loser

Except energy, all other sectoral indices are trading in the red with PSU Bank index fell nearly 2 percent. Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, UPL, Power Grid Corp and Sun Pharma were among major losers on the Nifty.

  • January 28, 2021 / 11:58 AM IST

    Nifty IT index shed 1 percent dragged by the Wipro, Info Edge, Mphasis:

  • January 28, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST

    Crude Updates: Oil slid in Asia morning trade on Thursday despite a huge drop in U.S. crude stock, as the strength in the U.S. dollar and fresh fuel demand worries due to travel curbs and delays with coronavirus vaccines weighed on prices.

  • January 28, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST

    ICICIdirect on United Spirits:

    United Spirits reported a continued reduction in its overall debt by selling its non-core assets and improved its WC position. While in the short to medium term, uncertainty continues to remain over the evolving situation in the on-trade channels and pickup in the home consumption, the longer term growth aspiration and continued premiumisation trends remain key positives for the liquor sector. 

    USL continues to invest in increasing its brand strength and propel its Premium brands to higher share of its revenues (currently at 70%). We value the stock at ~39x FY23 EPS and revise our target price to Rs 710 (earlier target price Rs 650). We maintain our buy rating.

  • January 28, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST

    Rupee trades lower: Indian rupee has recovered some early losses but still trading 16 paise lower at 73.08 per dollar, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market. It opened 21 paise lower at 73.13 per dollar against previous close of 72.92.

  • January 28, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST

    Emami gains on post Q3 results:

    Emami share price was trading higher after the company declared its Q3 results. Company on January 27 reported 44.67 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 208.96 crore for December quarter 2020 helped by sales growth and cost control measures. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 144.44 crore for the year-ago period, Emami said in a regulatory filing.

    Revenue from operations was up 14.89 percent at Rs 933.61 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 812.64 crore in the same period a year ago.

  • January 28, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

    Way2Wealth Research on Larsen & Toubro: During Q3FY21, the company recorded highest ever order inflow of Rs 73,200 crore, +76 percent YoY led by large order wins in infra and hydrocarbon segment in the domestic market. With labour availability at full strength in Q3FY21, we expect sustained execution pick-up and improved productivity in 2HFY21. Also timely payments from Central/State governments provide comfort on working capital front. The management is clear to give preference to cash over revenue and will prefer to execute projects with timely cash payments from customers. 

    We believe that L&T is well-placed to emerge stronger given its financial, technical and managerial capability to sustain and gain market share. Taking into account high ticket size order wins and improving economic growth, we continue to remain positive with fair value of Rs 1,550-1,600.

  • January 28, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

    Nitin Aggarwal, CEO, Religare Broking: While there are lot of expectations that FY22 Union Budget will take number of measures to ensure that the post COVID rebound in Indian economy is robust and sustainable, there are also hopes for market focused announcements that will cheer the sentiment on the street.

    Among the key expectations, investors will look forward to the abolition of long-term capital gains tax or redefining long-term to two years and reducing the taxation to nil, while further allow indexation benefits to equity mutual funds and some relief on dividend distribution tax in hands of investors.

  • January 28, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments: The level of 14,200-14,250 was a key support which the market disrespected in a jiffy. The fall thereafter has happened on the back of very high volumes. We could slide further to test 13,600. If we are unable to hold that level, we could fall more towards 13,100-13,200. As of right now, any up move can be utilised to short the Nifty. The resistance on the upside is at 14,400-14,500.

  • January 28, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    JK Paper share price was down over 3 percent on January 28 after the company reported a decline of 51 percent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 64.59 crore for the third quarter ended December. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 131.85 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

    Its total income was down 9.28 percent to Rs 770.45 crore during the period under review as against Rs 849.25 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

