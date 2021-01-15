Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower; HCL Tech Q3 profit rises 27%, Airtel top gainer

January 15, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST

Budget session to begin from Jan 29, Budget on Feb 1:

The Union Budget 2021-22 would be presented on February 1, confirmed the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The Parliament session would be starting from January 29, and would be held in two phases.

“The fifth session of 17th Lok Sabha will commence on Friday, the 29th January, 2021. Subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on Thursday, the 8th April, 2021," said an official press release by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.