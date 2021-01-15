MARKET NEWS

January 15, 2021 / 10:29 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower; HCL Tech Q3 profit rises 27%, Airtel top gainer

Bharti Airtel, UPL, Tata Motors, GAIL and NTPC were among major gainers on the Nifty.

  • January 15, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST

    Budget session to begin from Jan 29, Budget  on Feb 1:

    The Union Budget 2021-22 would be presented on February 1, confirmed the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The Parliament session would be starting from January 29, and would be held in two phases.

    “The fifth session of 17th Lok Sabha will commence on Friday, the 29th January, 2021. Subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on Thursday, the 8th April, 2021," said an official press release by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

  • January 15, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST

    Asia Updates:

    Asian shares edged up near record highs on Friday after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden proposed a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan to jump-start the world's largest economy and accelerate its response to COVID-19.

    In prime-time remarks, Biden outlined a proposal that includes $415 billion aimed at the COVID-19 response, some $1 trillion in direct relief to households, and roughly $440 billion for small businesses and communities hard hit by the pandemic.

  • January 15, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST

    Rupee Opens

    Indian rupee opened lower at 73.08 per dollar on Friday versus Thursday's close of 73.04, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market. 

    On January 14, domestic unit ended higher by 11 paise at 73.04 per dollar against previous close of 73.15.

  • January 15, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST

    Trident gets European patent:

    Trident share price rose over 3 percent on January 15 after the company was granted a patent for Fabric and Method of manufacturing by the European Patent Office.

  • January 15, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

    BSE IT index shed 1 percent dragged by the Cerebra Integrated Technologies, Cigniti Technologies, Firstsource Solutions

  • January 15, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST

    Strides Pharma gets USFDA approval:

    Strides Pharma Science's step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, Singapore, has received approval for Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets, 200 mg/300 mg from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

    The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Truvada Tablets, 200 mg/300 mg, of Gilead Sciences.

  • January 15, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

    Crude Updates: Oil prices were mixed on Friday as strong import data from China, the world's biggest crude importer, that boosted sentiment earlier ran into concerns about Chinese cities in lockdown due to coronavirus outbreaks.

  • January 15, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

    Buzzing Stock: Share price of telecom operator Bharti Airtel rose 5 percent in the early trade on January 15 its weightage in the MSCI Global Standard Indexes will be raised in the February 2021 quarterly review. The weightage of telecom operator in the MSCI Global Standard Indexes will be raised in the February 2021 quarterly review, said the MSCI.

  • January 15, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Market opens: Sensex is down 39.73 points or 0.08% at 49544.43, and the Nifty down 0.00 points or 0.00% at 14595.60.

