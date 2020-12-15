Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices

December 15, 2020 / 08:08 AM IST

KRChoksey on Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities:

Mrs. Bector is one of the leading Biscuits and Bakery products manufacturers in North India with a market share of ~4.5% in the premium and mid-premium segments. The strong foothold in the global market and with consistent focus on product development in premium and mid premium segment, has helped the company to achieve better price realization (from ~ INR18 to INR22 per pack) and operational efficiency resulting in sustainable margins.

The company is also consistent in incurring capex in green field and brown field expansion which plays catalyst in the robust growth of the company. Currently, the company is operating at a capacity utilization of ~72% p.a. and the company has plans to expand its production capacity to produce additional 14,400 tones of biscuits by FY22.

At the upper band of issue price, Mrs. Bector will trade at a Price/EPS multiple of 28x of its annualized H1FY21 revenue, which is at a discount to its listed peer like Britannia Industries Ltd (50.5 x), and at a premium to ITC (18.9 x) and Anmol (7.7 x). We believe that current price band is undervalued, looking at the growth potential in the company. We anticipate listing gains and give a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating to Mrs. Bectors IPO.