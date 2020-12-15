PlusFinancial Times
December 15, 2020 / 08:25 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices

The Nifty futures were trading lower around 13,537.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • December 15, 2020 / 08:23 AM IST

    Crude Updates: Oil prices dipped in early trade on Tuesday, with demand worries due to tighter lockdowns in Europe outweighing relief from vaccination rollouts and concerns about a flare-up of tension in the Middle East.

  • December 15, 2020 / 08:08 AM IST

    KRChoksey on Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities:

    Mrs. Bector is one of the leading Biscuits and Bakery products manufacturers in North India with a market share of ~4.5% in the premium and mid-premium segments. The strong foothold in the global market and with consistent focus on product development in premium and mid premium segment, has helped the company to achieve better price realization (from ~ INR18 to INR22 per pack) and operational efficiency resulting in sustainable margins. 

    The company is also consistent in incurring capex in green field and brown field expansion which plays catalyst in the robust growth of the company. Currently, the company is operating at a capacity utilization of ~72% p.a. and the company has plans to expand its production capacity to produce additional 14,400 tones of biscuits by FY22. 

    At the upper band of issue price, Mrs. Bector will trade at a Price/EPS multiple of 28x of its annualized H1FY21 revenue, which is at a discount to its listed peer like Britannia Industries Ltd (50.5 x), and at a premium to ITC (18.9 x) and Anmol (7.7 x). We believe that current price band is undervalued, looking at the growth potential in the company. We anticipate listing gains and give a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating to Mrs. Bectors IPO.

  • December 15, 2020 / 07:54 AM IST

    Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist & National Director – Research, Knight Frank India:

    CPI inflation has moderated in November compared to the previous month, but at 6.9% it still remains above RBI’s comfort zone. The moderation in CPI inflation has been mainly due to lowering of food inflation. However, it is to be noted that core inflation still remains high at around 5.5% and even in food inflation the protein inflation is still high. 

    High household inflationary expectations during the pandemic has made the CPI inflation sticky even in a weak demand scenario. Going forward, with the arrival of Kharif harvest and further easing of supply bottlenecks in the economy, CPI inflation is likely to inch down further. By the first quarter of 2021, CPI inflation is likely to inch lower to a range of 5-6%

  • December 15, 2020 / 07:50 AM IST

    Dollar Updates: The dollar traded near 2-1/2-year lows against major peers on Tuesday as demand for the safest assets flagged amid progress toward agreeing U.S. fiscal stimulus and optimism for a Brexit deal.

  • December 15, 2020 / 07:47 AM IST

    ADRs ended lower:

  • December 15, 2020 / 07:44 AM IST

    US markets end mixed:

    The S&P 500 ended lower on Monday, weighed down by Walt Disney, while Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped on a $39 billion buyout offer from AstraZeneca in one of the year’s biggest deals.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.62% to end at 29,861.55 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.44% to 3,647.49. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.50% to 12,440.04.

  • December 15, 2020 / 07:43 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade lower:

  • December 15, 2020 / 07:30 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 54 points or 0.40 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 13,537.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • December 15, 2020 / 07:24 AM IST


    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

