Market Live Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility, Nifty around 16,600; auto, power, IT, realty under pressure

June 01, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

: A clear trend is unlikely to emerge in the market in the near-term. At lower levels DIIs and retail investors will buy, pushing the market up; at higher levels FPIs will sell, pushing the market down. The dominant factor determining the market trend, globally, will be inflation and how far central banks, particularly the Fed, will go in hiking rates to contain inflation.

India's GDP growth for FY22 has come at 8.7% and the growth rate for FY23 is likely to be around 7. 2 % ( RBI estimates) making India the fastest growing large economy in the world for 2 years consecutively. India has the potential to sustain this growth momentum for many more years, translating into impressive earnings growth. This partly explains the premium stock valuations in India.

Investors can follow a cautious investment strategy in this uncertain context, buying high quality stocks which will benefit from growth recovery. Leading financials, IT, cement, telecom and segments of autos appear sound investment bets.