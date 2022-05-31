 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market Live Updates: Sensex falls 300pts, Nifty around 16,550; auto, metals shine, Sun Pharma top loser

May 31, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

Stock Market Live Updates: Buying was seen in capital goods and realty names while IT, banks and metals witnessed selling pressure.

May 31, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Stocks to Watch Today | Sun Pharma, IRCTC, LIC, Wockhardt and others in news today

May 31, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price was down over 3 percent in the morning session on May 31, a day after the company declared its Q4 earnings. The pharma firm on May 30 reported a surprise loss for the quarter ended March 2022 (Q4FY22), hit by one-time charges. The Mumbai-based company posted a net loss of Rs 2,227.38 crore for the quarter under review, compared to the net profit of Rs 848 crore a year ago. Revenue for the quarter rose 11% from a year ago to Rs 9,386.08 crore. Exceptional items for the quarter stood at Rs 3,935.75 crore against Rs 672.81 crore last year. Exceptional items include settlements, and provisions related to Taro Pharmaceuticals, and Ranbaxy.

CLSA has a buy call on the stock with target at Rs 1,080 per share, an upside of 22 percent from current market price. "FY23 revenue guidance was in-line with expectations led by specialty ramp-up. Normalisation of expenses and higher input costs impact profitability. Strong India performance but most other geographies undershot expectations. Raise FY23-24 earnings estimates by 2-3%," it said.

May 31, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST

May 31, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

Market update at 10 AM: Sensex is down 363.71 points or 0.65% at 55562.03, and the Nifty down 90.70 points or 0.54% at 16570.70

May 31, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST

Adani Power large trade | 136.5 lakh shares (0.37% equity) worth Rs 441.3 crore change hands

May 31, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

The pullback in the market has been sharply assisted by smart bounce in large-caps across sectors. The recovery in beaten down IT stood out. A significant development in the market is the selling exhaustion by FPIs of recent days turning into FPI buying of Rs 502 crores. It remains to be seen whether this trend will sustain.

The dominant factor determining the market direction, going forward, would be the trend in the US market, which, in turn, would be determined by the inflation in the US and the Fed's response to it. The recent rally has been supported by expectations that inflation is peaking out and, therefore, the Fed wouldn't have to hike rates as aggressively as the market feared.

A major headwind for the Indian economy and markets is crude spiking above $120 on EU sanctions on Russian oil. Financials can remain resilient even in a choppy market.

May 31, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

May 31, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Market at Open: Sensex is down 306.20 points or 0.55% at 55619.54, and the Nifty shed 84.30 points or 0.51% at 16577.10.

May 31, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities

Local gauges may start on a cautious note amid steady weakness in SGX Nifty, but gains in other Asian gauges could help revive sentiment. The markets, however, will be keenly awaiting India's GDP numbers for the March quarter that will trickle in later in the day. The biggest concerns about the inflation, economy and earnings is that WTI Oil has again firmed up above $116 a barrel. However, helping sentiments are key positive catalysts like Nifty is building ‘bullish double bottom pattern’, early arrival of monsoon, fresh stimulus in China, easing China covid curbs and the US Dollar index dropping from a multi-decade high.

May 31, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Japan's April factory output slumps in worrying sign for economy

Japan's factories posted a sharp fall in output in April as China's COVID-19 lockdowns and wider supply disruptions took a heavy toll on manufacturers, clouding the outlook for the trade-reliant economy.

Factory output dropped 1.3% in April from the previous month, official data showed on Tuesday, on sharp falls in the production of items such as electronic parts and production machinery. It was the first fall in three months and much weaker than a 0.2% decline expected by economists in a Reuters poll.