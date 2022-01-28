Market Live Updates: Sensex surges 700 pts, Nifty above 17,300 led by metals, IT, oil & gas

January 28, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

Larsen & Toubro bags contract worth Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore from ONGC

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has secured a Contract from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the seventh development phase of their Pipeline Replacement Projects (PRP-VII). The EPCIC contract involves Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning of ~ 350 kms subsea pipelines and related offshore works spread out across India’s west coast offshore fields of ONGC.

This contract, awarded through international competitive bidding, reposes ONGC’s confidence in L&T Hydrocarbon's capabilities and commitment to support ONGC in strategic Oil & Gas Sector, and contribute to India’s energy security. The stock was trading at Rs 1,930.60, up Rs 19.40, or 1.02 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,938.60 and an intraday low of Rs 1,913.55.