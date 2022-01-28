MARKET NEWS

    January 28, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

    Market Live Updates: Sensex surges 700 pts, Nifty above 17,300 led by metals, IT, oil & gas

    Stock Market Live Updates: All sectoral indices are trading in the green with the BSE midcap and smallcap indices adding over 2 percent each.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex57,950.77673.83 +1.18%
      Nifty 5017,336.80226.65 +1.32%
      Nifty Bank38,213.25231.15 +0.61%
      Nifty 50 17,336.80 226.65 (1.32%)
      Fri, Jan 28, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      ONGC173.908.20 +4.95%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Maruti Suzuki8,745.70-74.50 -0.84%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Midcap 10030063.00698.30 +2.38%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank2916.909.60 +0.33%


    • January 28, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

      Larsen & Toubro bags contract worth Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore from ONGC

      L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has secured a Contract from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the seventh development phase of their Pipeline Replacement Projects (PRP-VII). The EPCIC contract involves Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning of ~ 350 kms subsea pipelines and related offshore works spread out across India’s west coast offshore fields of ONGC.

      This contract, awarded through international competitive bidding, reposes ONGC’s confidence in L&T Hydrocarbon's capabilities and commitment to support ONGC in strategic Oil & Gas Sector, and contribute to India’s energy security. The stock was trading at Rs 1,930.60, up Rs 19.40, or 1.02 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,938.60 and an intraday low of Rs 1,913.55.

    • January 28, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

      Market update at 10 AM: Sensex is up 710.08 points or 1.24% at 57987.02, and the Nifty jumped 233.50 points or 1.36% at 17343.70. ONGC, Mahindra & Mahindra and NTPC are the top gainers while Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank and Infosys are the most active stocks.

      Among the sectors, realty, IT and metal are up 2-3 percent each while the midcap and smallcap indices added 2 percent each.

    • January 28, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST

      High inflation to stick this year, denting global growth: Poll

      Persistently high inflation will haunt the world economy this year, according to a Reuters poll of economists who trimmed their global growth outlook on worries of slowing demand and the risk interest rates would rise faster than assumed so far.

      This represents a sea change from just three months ago, when most economists were siding with central bankers in their then-prevalent view that a surge in inflation, driven in part by pandemic-related supply bottlenecks, would be transitory.

      In the latest quarterly Reuters surveys of over 500 economists taken throughout January, economists raised their 2022 inflation forecasts for most of the 46 economies covered.

    • January 28, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

      Bharti Airtel gains then pares gains as Google to buys $700 million strake

      Shares of Bharti Airtel jumped as much as 6 percent in trade on January 28 after the company announced a strategic partnership with US technology giant Google. However, they pared most of the gains to trade 0.7 percent higher at Rs. 711.8 on the National Stock Exchange at 09:34 AM.

      Bharti Airtel will issue 71.2 million shares of the company to Google on a preferential basis at Rs. 734 apiece, which is a premium of 4 percent to the closing price on January 27. The preferential allotment of equity shares will see Google own a 1.28 percent stake in the country’s second-largest telecom operator, the company said in an exchange filing.

    • January 28, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

      Glenmark Pharma gets US FDA nod for Metronidazole Vaginal Gel

      Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Metronidazole Vaginal Gel, 0.75%, the generic version of MetroGel-Vaginal®1 Gel, 0.75%, of Bausch Health US, LLC. The stock was trading at Rs 485.15, up Rs 8.80, or 1.85 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 485.15 and an intraday low of Rs 478.

    • January 28, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      There are three trends in the market which are important from investors' perspective. One, relentless massive selling by FIIs ( around Rs 33000 cr so far in Jan) is emerging as the strongest headwind to the market in the short run. Two, there is massive churn happening within the Nifty from tech to banking and to a lesser extent to autos. Three, over-valued growth stocks are getting punished and their valuations are slowly getting to realistic levels.

      These trends provide opportunities to investors. High quality banking has strong fundamentals and attractive valuations justify nibbling in this space. Mid-cap IT with unjustifiable valuations have more room to correct, but large-cap IT is looking attractive after the recent correction. Long-term investors can nibble at some new age digital companies selectively if they correct by another 5 percent from present levels. Heightened volatility like the present provide opportunities.

    • January 28, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

      Market opens: Sensex is up 427.18 points or 0.75% at 57704.12, and the Nifty jumped 133.10 points or 0.78% at 17243.30.

    • January 28, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

      Zomato acquires minority stakes in Adonmo, UrbanPiper: Online food delivery platform Zomato has acquired minority stakes in  Ad tech firm Adonmo Pvt Ltd and B2B software platform UrbanPiper Technology, it announced on January 28. The Gurugram-based company has invested $5 million in UrbanPiper as part of a larger $24 million round for a 19 percent stake and $15 million in  Adonmo to acquire 5 percent stake.

      According to Zomato, 80% of restaurants still use manual processes to process order deliveries leading to delay in order flow and errors in order processing. UrbanPiper provides software platform that enables restaurants to integrate with multiple players through a single digital interface. It offers technology to restaurants to enhance their food-delivery capacity.

    • January 28, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

      Company earnings scheduled today

      Larsen & Toubro, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Britannia Industries, Vedanta, 3i Infotech, Aptus Value Housing Finance, Arvind SmartSpaces, Asahi India Glass, Atul, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Healthcare, Bharat Electronics, Blue Dart Express, CARE Ratings, Central Bank of India, Chambal Fertilisers, Chemplast Sanmar, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Deepak Fertilisers, Dixon Technologies, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Happiest Minds Technologies, Karnataka Bank, Marico, Max Financial Services, Info Edge, Oberoi Realty, Suzlon Energy, Tata Coffee, United Breweries, UTI Asset Management Company, and Zenotech Laboratories.

