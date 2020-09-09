Market Live Updates: Indices show recovery with Nifty around 11,250; RIL, Asian Paints top gainers

Market opens: Sensex is down 348.33 points or 0.91% at 38017.02, and the Nifty shed 90.60 points or 0.80% at 11226.80. Asian Paints and Power Grid are the top gainers while Tata Steel and UPL are down over 3 percent each.

Among the sectors, the metal index is down over 2 percent while banks and auto sectors are down a percent each. Midcap and smallcap indices are also trading in the red.