Market Live Updates: Indices show recovery with Nifty around 11,250; RIL, Asian Paints top gainers

Sep 09, 2020 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
AstraZeneca Pharma share price tumble:
Buzzing Stock: AstraZeneca Pharma share price tumbled over 10 percent in the morning tarde on September 9 after late-stage studies of a highly-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, have been put on temporary hold due to a suspected serious adverse reaction in a participant in the United Kingdom.
Market opens: Sensex is down 348.33 points or 0.91% at 38017.02, and the Nifty shed 90.60 points or 0.80% at 11226.80. Asian Paints and Power Grid are the top gainers while Tata Steel and UPL are down over 3 percent each.
Among the sectors, the metal index is down over 2 percent while banks and auto sectors are down a percent each. Midcap and smallcap indices are also trading in the red.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests selling Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 48, target at Rs 40 and Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 146, target at Rs 134.
ICICI Securities on market: Nifty tested its major Put base of 11300 due to selling in heavyweights. On the options front, aggressive additions were seen in 11400 and 11500 strike, which is likely to keep the index under pressure at higher levels. However, on downsides, 11100 will act as support. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 3 points while IV fell 3 percent. The major Put base is at 11000 strike with almost 30 lakh shares while the major Call base is at the 11500 strike with almost 34 lakh shares.
Bank Nifty remained under pressure due to selling in most private banks along with PSU banks. From the options space, 23000 Call has major OI that may act as a hurdle on upsides. On the other hand, 22000 Put holds major OI that should be support on downsides. We feel negative bias would be maintained as long as it holds below 23000.
Hot Stocks | Can buy Asian Paints, TV Today and AstraZeneca Pharma for the short term
On the derivatives front, call writers added hefty open interest at 11,400 and 11,500 strikes while put writers added marginal open interest at 11,300 and 11,200 strikes.
Indian ADRs ended in the red on September 8
Amarjeet Maurya AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking: For 1QFY2021, SML Isuzu's top-line declined by ~94 percent YoY to Rs 29 crore. Top-line was negatively impacted mainly due COVID-19 lockdown. On the operating front, the company reported loss of ~Rs 36 crore (against profit of ~Rs 36 crore in 1QFY20) due to negative impact of operating leverage. On the bottom-line front, SML reported loss of ~Rs 52 crore (against profit of ~Rs 17 crore in 1QFY20) due to lower sales. Going forward, we expect the CV industry will take time to recover due to the slowdown in the economy.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 50 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 11,263 on the Singaporean Exchange