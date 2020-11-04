Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for Indian indices

Live now
Nov 04, 2020 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Oil jumps as inventory falls:
SBI to report Q2 earnings today:
US Markets:
Oil prices: US oil prices jumped more than 2 percent on Wednesday after industry data showed crude inventories in the United States dropped sharply and as investors awaited results from the tumultuous presidential election. West Texas Intermediate was up $1.01, or 2.7%, at $38.67 a barrel by 1138 GMT Tuesday, after gaining more than 2% in the previous session. Brent crude was yet to trade, having gained 3% on Tuesday.
SBI to report Q2 earnings today: State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, is expected to report profit at more than Rs 3,500 crore for the quarter ended September 2020 amid elevated loan loss provisions. Loan as well as net interest income (NII) growth could be slowed to 7 percent and around 8-12 percent respectively YoY, while pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) may be lower YoY as year-ago numbers lifted by life insurance business stake sale. Read more
Asian Markets: Asian share markets turned cautious on Wednesday, paring sharp early gains as results from the U.S. Presidential election hinted at a close race with no clear winner yet in sight. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 retreated 0.2%, having earlier been up 1%. Japan's Nikkei was still up 1% but South Korea went flat. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.3%.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 10 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 11,816 on the Singaporean Exchange.
US Markets: The dollar slid and global equity markets rose on Tuesday on bets of increased stimulus if Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidential election against President Donald Trump, but gold prices edged higher on the potential for contested voting results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.06%, the S&P 500 gained 1.78% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.85%.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 10 points loss.