Market Live Updates: Nifty around 17,900 amid volatility, Sensex in the red; Dr Reddy's Labs, ONGC, Sun Pharma top losers

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
:
The Fed minutes suggest continuation of the hawkish stance and this may slightly impact sentiments in the mother market, US. But this is unlikely to impact the bullish sentiments in India since the return of the FIIs has completely altered the market mood and the bulls are calling the shots now. Dips are likely to get bought in the near-term.
From the fundamental perspective, there are no triggers to take the market much higher from the present levels since there is no valuation comfort. Nifty is now trading at around 21 times FY23 earnings. The market, it appears, is banking on continuation of good GDP and earnings growth this year and the next. If the growth momentum sustains capital goods and automobiles will attract more buying.
Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities on gold prices
:
COMEX gold trades marginally higher near $1780/oz amid choppiness in US dollar index and bond yields as FOMC minutes failed to give much clarity about Fed’s monetary tightening stance. FOMC minutes showed that the central bank wants to continue with rate hikes to control inflation but is also wary about overtightening and its impact on economic growth. Fed’s indecisiveness means that market players may look at economic numbers and central bank comments to determine Fed’s next move. Gold may remain volatile as support from global growth worries, geopolitical issues and inflation concerns is countered by weaker investor interest and concerns about consumer demand. However, with Fed expected to continue with rate hikes, US dollar may remain supported and this may pressurize gold.
Power Mech bags FGD Projects worth Rs 6,163 crore from Adani Group:
Power Mech Projects Limited has bagged a record order for 5 Flue Gas Desulphurization [FGD] projects with an aggregating value of Rs 6,163.20 crore. The orders are for a quantum of 15 FGD retrofits to coal based units, whose sizes ranging between 330 MW and 660 MW. These Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) projects are projected to be implemented over the course of next 30 months are prestigious to PMPL. These 5 projects would be implemented at Adani Group's coal based power plants in Mundra, Tiroda, Kawai and Udupi, the company said in an exchange filing. The stock was trading at Rs 1,207.85, up Rs 51.55, or 4.46 percent on BSE. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,239.45. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,239.45 and an intraday low of Rs 1,174.60.
Sona BLW large trade: 10.2 crore shares (17.2% Equity) worth Rs 5,200 crore change hands at Rs 510 per share:
Cabinet okays expansion of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to aid travel, tourism sectors:
The Union Cabinet has approved the expansion of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) by Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 5 lakh crore, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on August 17.
The additional funds will be made available exclusively for the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors, the minister said. The ECLGS scheme was launched in the wake of the pandemic to help small enterprises struggling amid the unprecedented hit to economic activities. The scheme has since been expanded to include more sectors.
Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
:
As we re approach the psychological mark of 18k, the evolution of VIX would be crucial. Favoured view continues to expect Nifty to head into the 18100-18200 before any major attempt to reverse. Downside markers may be pushed higher towards 17835/45 for intraday trades, but just as we maintained yesterday, there are not enough signs of topping out, for which reason, we will continue to maintain the 17660 region as the main reversal point.
Market at open: Sensex is down 189.02 points or 0.31% at 60071.11, and the Nifty shed 54.30 points or 0.30% at 17890.
Rupee opens: Rupee opens at 79.60 per US dollar against August 17 close of 79.45 per US dollar.
Sunil Bharti Mittal – Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises
:
Yesterday Airtel paid Rs 8312.4 crore towards spectrum dues and was provided the allocation letter for the designated frequency bands within hours. E band allocation was given along with spectrum as promised. No Fuss, no follow up, no running around the corridors and no tall claims. This is ease of doing business at work in its full glory. In my over 30 years of first-hand experience with DoT, this is a first ! Business as it should be. Leadership at work-right at the top and at the helm of telecom. What a Change ! Change that can transform this nation – power its dreams to be a developed nation.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
:
Domestic equity benchmark indices are expected to drift lower in early trades Thursday, after the FOMC meeting minutes that indicated Fed to stay hawkish on rate hike decision in its next meeting triggered a sharp fall in US markets and drove investors to pullback their equity exposure. Also, consolidation is likely to be the theme as Nifty has reached a nearly four-and-a-half-month high and, most importantly, is up 17% from mid-June lows. Further, the latest surge in Nifty may have left the market overextended and vulnerable to a pullback, as Nifty’s 14-day relative strength index, a closely watched momentum gauge, is clearly at an overbought zone.
SGX Nifty: Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 32 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,936 levels on the Singaporean exchange.
Stocks under F&O ban on NSE today
:
Three stocks including Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp and Tata Chemicals are under the NSE F&O ban list for August 18. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
Eros Media World receives delisting notice from NYSE:
Eros STX Global Corporation announced that the New York Stock Exchange notified the Company that it is not in compliance with the NYSE Listed Company Manual listing requirements for the timely filing of its Annual Report and the minimum trading price for its common stock, according to media reports. NYSE notified the Company on August 18, 2021 that it is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual due to the Company’s previous disclosure of the delay in filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.
Asian Markets Updates
FII and DII data:
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 2,347.22 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 510.23 crore on August 17, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Blackstone to likely sell Sona BLW shares worth Rs 4,000 crore in block deal today:
Private equity firm Blackstone via its affiliate - Singapore VII Topco III PTE - may exit part of its stake in Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd via block deal on August 18. It is likely to raise Rs 4,000 crore through the transaction, according to a term sheet seen by CNBC Awaaz.
Blackstone would be offloading a total of 7.94 crore shares or 13.6 percent stake it holds in Sona BLW Precision Forgings, at a price band of Rs 500 per share, a discount of 5 percent from its Wednesday's close, as per the deal terms released on August 17. Nomura is the sole broker to the deal.
Fed minutes show more rate hikes in the pipeline, but pace could slow:
Federal Reserve officials saw "little evidence" late last month that US inflation pressures were easing, and steeled themselves to force the economy to slow down to control an ongoing surge in prices, according to the minutes of their July 26-27 policy meeting.
While not explicitly hinting at a particular pace of coming rate increases, beginning with the September 20-21 meeting, the minutes released on Wednesday showed US central bank policymakers committed to raising rates as high as necessary to tame inflation - even as they began to acknowledge more explicitly the risk they might go too far and curb economic activity too much.
US Markets:
US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with indexes volatile after minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting in July suggested policymakers may be less aggressive than previously thought when they raise interest rates in September. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 171.69 points, or 0.5%, to 33,980.32, the S&P 500 lost 31.16 points, or 0.72%, to 4,274.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 164.43 points, or 1.25%, to 12,938.12.
Market snapshot on August 17
:
The Indian equity benchmarks closed higher on August 17, as cooling inflation and buying in PSU bank, power and information technology stocks saw the Sensex vault pass 60,000 after more than four months. At close, the Sensex was up 417.92 points, or 0.70 percent at 60,260.13, and the Nifty was up 119 points, or 0.67 percent at 17,944.30. It was the seventh straight session of gains, which is also the longest winning streak for the market since October.
Except auto, all sectoral indices ended in the green. PSU bank and IT sectors were up 1-2 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices added 0.5 percent each.