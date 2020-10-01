Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-up opening for Indian indices

Oil prices: Oil prices were little changed in early trade on Thursday after US lawmakers postponed a vote on a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package in hopes of reaching a bipartisan deal, while rising infections fuelled demand fears.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 1 cent to $40.21 a barrel at 0146 GMT, after jumping 2.4% on Wednesday. Brent crude futures rose 3 cents to $42.33 a barrel, after falling 0.2% overnight.