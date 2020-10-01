Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-up opening for Indian indices

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 01, 2020 07:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Oil holds steady:
US Markets:
Stocks in the news | RIL, Lupin, Sobha, CG Power & Industrial Solution, Usha Martin, DB Corp
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Computer Age Management Services, Bank of Baroda, Sunflag Iron & Steel, Mangalam Cement, Thomas Cook India are also among the stocks in focus today.
Tokyo Stock Exchange trading to be halted for entire Thursday session: Japan’s Tokyo Stock Exchange has suspended trading in all shares due to technical problems, the exchange said on Thursday, adding it does not know when the issue will be resolved. Bourses in Nagoya, Fukuoka and Sapporo, which use the TSE’s system, also suspended trading. Trading in the derivative-focused Osaka Exchange is not affected.
Reliance Industries receives fresh investments: Company said the co-investors of private equity giant Silver Lake will invest an additional Rs 1,875 crore in its retail unit, the latest deal underscoring growing interest from global investors. This takes the combined investment by Silver Lake and its co-investors in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) to Rs 9,375 crore in exchange for a 2.13 percent stake. It also received subscription amount of Rs 1,894.50 crore from Intel Cap for Jio platforms and received subscription amount of Rs 730 crore from Qualcomm for Jio platforms.
Hot Stocks | Muthoot Finance and BSE among short-term trading ideas
On the lower side, the benchmark index will find strong support around the 10,800-mark, which is supported by a 100-day EMA on a weekly interval.
Asian markets are trading higher with major indices in the green
Oil prices: Oil prices were little changed in early trade on Thursday after US lawmakers postponed a vote on a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package in hopes of reaching a bipartisan deal, while rising infections fuelled demand fears.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 1 cent to $40.21 a barrel at 0146 GMT, after jumping 2.4% on Wednesday. Brent crude futures rose 3 cents to $42.33 a barrel, after falling 0.2% overnight.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the index in India with a 113-points gain.
US Markets: US stocks closed solidly higher on Wednesday as government leaders continued talks for a new pandemic relief package and positive economic data helped the major indexes end the third quarter in positive territory.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 329.04 points, or 1.2%, to 27,781.7, the S&P 500 gained 27.53 points, or 0.83%, to 3,363 and the Nasdaq Composite added 82.26 points, or 0.74%, to 11,167.51.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap up opening for the index in India with a 113 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 11,367 on the Singaporean Exchange
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.