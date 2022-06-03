Closing Bell: Sensex loses over 600 pts from day's high to end moderately lower, Nifty below 16,600; banks, auto, metal drag

June 03, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST

RBI Policy Preview

“The Credit Policy to be announced will be important from the point of view of not just rate action but also the RBI’s thoughts on growth and inflation. As potential monetary policy action is dovetailed to its projections on growth and inflation, the markets will be looking for some direction to be provided by the central bank on both these indicators. The sense one gets is that the RBI will revise its forecast upwards for inflation while GDP growth may not be altered much at this point of time. The increase in repo rate can be taken as almost given but the quantum may not be more than 25-35 bps as the earlier minutes of the meeting held in May indicated that the MPC was not in favour of a large increase in repo rate at one shot. While the market is still concerned about the concept of withdrawal of accommodation in terms of liquidity, the RBI’s stance has been clear. This has already commenced albeit gradually through various measures taken to not provide excess liquidity (GSAP) and orderly withdrawal of the same. While a further CRR hike can be on the cards, this may not be invoked at this point of time,"MadanSabnavis, Chief Economist at Bank of Baroda said.