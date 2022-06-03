Closing Bell: Sensex loses over 600 pts from day's high to end moderately lower, Nifty below 16,600; banks, auto, metal drag

Market Closing Update: All sectoral indices, barring IT, were under pressure. UltraTech Cement, Maruti, Axis Bank, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, and Bajaj Finserv were top losers.
The Bank Nifty index formed a Bearish Engulfing candle on the last of the week indicating stiff resistance on the upside at the 36,000 level. The Bears took over the market and the index ended at a day's low. The lower-end support zone stands at 35,000-34,800 levels and if fails to hold this level will trigger further selling pressure,KunalShah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst atLKPSecurities said.
Aether Industries Locked in 20% Upper Circuit on Debut
Nifty index opened gap up by around 130 points and then headed towards 16,800 zones in the morning tick. However, it failed to hold at higher zones and then sharply drifted lower towards 16,567 markin the last hour of the session by wiping out all the intra gains. It formed a Bearish candle on daily scale while a small bodied Bullish candle on weekly scale which indicates that absence of follow up buying and sustained supply pressure at higher levels. Now it has to hold above 16,550for an up move towards 16,800 and 17,000 zonewhereas supports are placed at 16,442 and 16,400 zones,Chandan Taparia,Vice President|Analyst-Derivatives atMotilal Oswal Financial Services said.
The benchmark indices ended moderately lower amid volatile session, while the broader space was under selling pressure. The BSE Sensex fell more than 600 points from day's high to end with 49 points loss at55,769.23, and the Nifty50 shed 44 points to16,584.
The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices have fallen 1.6 percent and 0.86 percent respectively. About two shares declined for every share rising on the NSE.
UltraTech Cement, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, and Axis Bank were top losers, whereas Reilance Industries extended gains on Friday as well, followed by Infosys, L&T, HCL Technologies and Sun Pharma.
Mobisafar Services Partners with Suryoday Small Finance Bank
Suryoday Small Finance bank, one of India’s leading small finance bank, today announced its partnership with Mobisafar to provide banking services through all Mobisafar’s franchisees and Business Correspondent networks across India.The partnership is aimed at strengthening financial inclusion by providing key banking services, digitallyto the underbanked customers even at the remotest parts of the country, the small finance bank said in its release.
CNBCTV18Exclusive | In the upcoming meet, GST Council is unlikely to correct inverted duty correction w.r.t. textiles. Also, Council may take up GoM’s report on onlinegaming, casinos & race courses.
The benchmark indices turned lower in late trade, with the Nifty50 falling below 16,600 levels, pulled down by banking & financial services, auto, metal, FMCG and pharma stocks. The broader markets were also under pressure as the Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 1.7 percent and Smallcap 100 index declined nearly 1 percent.
UltraTech Cement Under Pressure Despite Capex Announcement
The cement major announced Rs 12,886 crore towards increasing capacity by 22.6 mtpa with a mix of brownfield and greenfield expansion. This would be achieved by setting-up integrated and grinding units as well as bulk terminals. The additional capacity will be created across the country. Commercial production from these new capacities is expected to go on stream in a phased manner, by FY25.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wheat Export Ban
India’s services PMI (seasonally adjusted) continued to improve, rising to 58.9 in May, the highest reading in 11 years. This suggest that the post-Omicron recovery in services activity remains solid and that concerns over higher input and transportation costs have had limited effects on activity so far. Indeed, services activity continues to outpace the recovery in manufacturing, which pushed the composite index in May to 58.3 , from 57.6 in April. Still, high inflation, tightening domestic financial conditions and risks to the global growth outlook could temper recovery in the coming months, Barclays said.
The benchmark indices wiped out all gains to turn flat amid volatility, while the broader space are under severe pressure with Midcap index falling over 1 percent.
The Nifty50 fell 19 points to 16,609, and the BSE Sensex gained 50 points at55,868.50, while India VIXwas down 1.8 percent at 19.95 levels.
India Outperformed global Markets in CY22 Till Date
According to the India Strategy - the Eagle Eye Report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL), India outperformed global markets in CY22 till date. Overall, Global Cyclicals were the top losers in May’22 while Autos and Consumer were the only gainers. There was a sharp surge in yields in CY22 till date, as the focus of global central banks shifts towards fighting inflation. 4QFY22 results were in line with BFSI and Commodities driving the earnings. The MOFSL Universe reported sales, EBITDA, PBT, and PAT growth of 25 percent, 12 percent, 19 percent, and21 percentYoY (estimates32 percent, 14 percent, 21 percent, and 19 percent) respectively,:MotilalOswalFinancial Services said.
In May 22, overall Indian Auto industry witnessed partial recovery
The Passenger Vehicle (PV) segment reported volume recovery despite semiconductor shortages while the demand remains robust. The Domestic 2W market continues to struggle with gradual recovery expected going ahead. The CV segment reported growth primarily due to lower base, higher Infra spending and increased freight movement across India while the Tractor segment performance was better prior to earlier months, IDBI Capital said.
“The Credit Policy to be announced will be important from the point of view of not just rate action but also the RBI’s thoughts on growth and inflation. As potential monetary policy action is dovetailed to its projections on growth and inflation, the markets will be looking for some direction to be provided by the central bank on both these indicators. The sense one gets is that the RBI will revise its forecast upwards for inflation while GDP growth may not be altered much at this point of time. The increase in repo rate can be taken as almost given but the quantum may not be more than 25-35 bps as the earlier minutes of the meeting held in May indicated that the MPC was not in favour of a large increase in repo rate at one shot. While the market is still concerned about the concept of withdrawal of accommodation in terms of liquidity, the RBI’s stance has been clear. This has already commenced albeit gradually through various measures taken to not provide excess liquidity (GSAP) and orderly withdrawal of the same. While a further CRR hike can be on the cards, this may not be invoked at this point of time,"MadanSabnavis, Chief Economist at Bank of Baroda said.
Market at 2.00 PM
Markets trade in a range, off days low with trading higher by more than 300 points, Nifty around 16,700
The Sensex was up 3335.9 points or 0.6% at 56,154 and the Nifty was up 68.2 points or 0.41% at 16696. Barring IT and FMCG, all sectoral indices in red.
Elevated CPI inflation means the RBI likely will deliver another rate hike in June: Barclays
Barclays expect the RBI to front-load its policy normalisation, given the concerns over elevated inflation. It expect the RBI to deliver at least a 50bp rate hike in the next weeks policy meeting, and then slow the pace of increases in August to 25bp. It sees the RBI raising policy rates to5.15% by August and then expect it to reassess macroeconomic momentum to gauge the need for further hikes. We also believe RBI will look to reduce liquidity in a calibrated manner and may deliver another CRR hike of 50bp at the next MPC meeting, but applicable only from a later date.
Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd. on today's market
The Nifty and Sensex witnessed a stellar rally from the 15700/52500 levels respectively thanks to the recovery in global markets, cool off in the dollar index, and US bond yields, the resilience of the Indian economy, and continuous support from the domestic investors however it is still a counter-trend rally where 16800-17000 is an immediate resistance area; above this, we can expect a move towards 17500/17800 levels in Nifty. On the downside, 16400 has become near term base and till then we can say bulls will have control over the market while below 16400, there will be a risk of further correction. There are still some uncertainties about global markets but there are some pockets that may continue to outperform. Investors are advised to stay invested in quality stocks while the current rally is an opportunity to exit stocks that have fundamental concerns. We are bullish on corporate facing banks, capital goods, infra, and housing sector.
Market at 1.00 PM
Markets trade in a range, Sensex pares some gains and is trading higher by more than 350 points, Nifty around 16,700
The Sensex was up 388.9 points or 0.7% at 56,207 and the Nifty was up 79.75 points or 0.48% at 16707.75. About 1675 shares have advanced, 1528 shares declined, and 132 shares are unchanged.
India outperformed global markets in CY22 till date, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
According to the India Strategy - the Eagle Eye Report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL), India outperformed global markets in CY22 till date. Overall, Global Cyclicals were the top losers in May’22 while Autos and Consumer were the only gainers. There was a sharp surge in yields in CY22 till date, as the focus of global central banks shifts towards fighting inflation.Among Nifty companies, 19 posted gains in May’22, led by Auto and Consumer stocks. Four out of the top 10 gainers were from the Automobile space (M&M, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, and Bajaj Auto).Among Nifty constituents, 46% are trading higher in CY22 YTD. Coal India, NTPC, ITC, M&M, and Bajaj Auto led the gainers pack, with gains of over 15% in CY22 YTD.
Indiabulls Housing Finance rises 7 percent in today's trade
The housing finance company, Indiabulls Housing Finance rose 7 percent in today's trade after it made the announcement yesterday that it made timely payment of interest in respect of the Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Subordinated Debt in the nature of Debentures (NCDs) issued by it, on private placement basis.
Market at 12.00 Noon
Benchmark indices trade with a gain of around 1.0 percent, Sensex trading higher by more than 500 points, Nifty around 16,750
The Sensex was up 538.9 points or 0.97% at 56,357 and the Nifty was up 126.65 points or 0.76% at 16754.65. About 1819 shares have advanced, 1316 shares declined, and 129 shares are unchanged.
Inox Wind Limited completes allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants worth Rs. 402.50 Crore
Inox Wind Limited completes allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants worth Rs. 402.50 Crore wherein the promoters infused Rs. 150 Crore through preferential issue of equity shares. Samena Green Limited, Non Promoter- foreign company subscribed equity shares and convertiblewarrants aggregating Rs. 152.50 Crore.Lend Lease Company (India) Limited, Non Promoter has subscribed equity shares and convertiblewarrants aggregating Rs. 100 Crore. Promoters have also been allotted equity shares aggregating Rs. 485 Crore upon part conversion of 0.0001% Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares which were issued upon variation of the terms of0.01% Non-Convertible, Non-Cumulative, Participating, Redeemable Preference Shares.
UltraTech's capacity expansion announcement dulls the mood of cement stocks
UltraTech'scapacity expansion announcement dulls the mood of cement stocks as they trade in red today
Noida International Airport selects Tata Projects Ltd as EPC Contractor
Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) has selected Tata ProjectsLtd. to undertake the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of Noida International Airport(NIA). Apart from Tata Projects, there were 2 other firms that were shortlisted.Tata Projects will construct the terminal, runway, airside infrastructure, roads, utilities, landside facilities and other ancillary buildings at the new airport. The target is to deliver a passenger terminal, runway, and other airport infrastructure with a capacity of 12 million passengers annually, by 2024.Zurich Airport International AG won the bid in 2019 to develop the airport and Yamuna International Airport Private Limited YIAPL is a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, which has been incorporated as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to develop the greenfield Noida International Airport in Jewar.
Market at 11.00 AM
Benchmark indices trade with a gain of around 0.8 percent, Sensex trading higher by around 450 points, Nifty just under 16,750
The Sensex was up 448 points or 0.8% at 56,267 and the Nifty was up 101.3 points or 0.6% at 16728.5. About 1826 shares have advanced, 1225 shares declined, and 135 shares are unchanged.
India's services activity expands at over 11-year high to 58.9 in May
India's services activity in May expanded at the strongest rate in over 11 years, according to the S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index. The Services PMI rose to 58.9 in May from 57.9 in April. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity, while a sub-50 print is a sign of contraction.
Aether Industries opens with 10 percent premium, sees strong demand at opening
Aether Industries opens at Rs 704 a share,a 10 percent premium to its issue price of Rs 642 on NSE. It witnessed strong demand during the opening session and surged Rs 132.4 or 20.6 percent to Rs 774.4 in the opening trade. More than 38 lakh shares were traded.
Adani Ports & SEZ sees strong business activity in May
Adani Ports & SEZ sees strong business activity in May as it witnessed a year on year growth of 4 percent in the cargo volume at 30.37 MT. Coal volumes also rose by 6 percent on year aided by both the thermal and coking coal volumes. Thermal coal volumes were up 5 percent on year while coking coal volume was higher by 9 percent. Overall, 7 percent volume growthw as recrded at Mundra, 35 percent at Dhamra, 42 percent at Dahej while Kattupalli & Ennore combined registered a volume growth of 50 percent in May.
Market at 10.00 AM
Benchmark indices trade with a gain of around 1 percent, Sensex trading higher by more than 500 points, Nifty above 16,750
The Sensex was up 546.2 points or 0.98% at 56,364 and the Nifty was up 139.4 points or 0.84% at 16767.4. About 2060 shares have advanced, 762 shares declined, and 106 shares are unchanged.