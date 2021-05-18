Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-up opening for Indian indices

May 18, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

Japan economy contracts for first time in 3 quarters: Japan’s economy contracted at an annualised rate of 5.1% in January-March from the previous quarter, government data showed, posting the first decline in three quarters as a resurgence of coronavirus infections dealt a blow to consumer spending.

The gross domestic product (GDP) figure translated into a quarterly drop of 1.3%, slightly bigger than economists’ median estimate of a 1.2% contraction, the Cabinet Office data showed on Tuesday.