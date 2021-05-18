MARKET NEWS

May 18, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-up opening for Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the index in India with a 158 points gain.

  • May 18, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Japan economy contracts for first time in 3 quarters: Japan’s economy contracted at an annualised rate of 5.1% in January-March from the previous quarter, government data showed, posting the first decline in three quarters as a resurgence of coronavirus infections dealt a blow to consumer spending.

    The gross domestic product (GDP) figure translated into a quarterly drop of 1.3%, slightly bigger than economists’ median estimate of a 1.2% contraction, the Cabinet Office data showed on Tuesday.

  • May 18, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Gold prices at 3-1/2-month high: Gold prices on Tuesday rose to their highest in more than three months as a weaker U.S. dollar and grwoing inflationary pressure lifted bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,868.89 per ounce by 0101 GMT, after hitting its highest since February 1 in early Asian trade.

  • May 18, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the index in India with a 158 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,104 on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • May 18, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    Asian Markets: Asian markets rose as investors reacted to the release of Japan’s first quarter gross domestic data. The Taiex in Taiwan surged 3.28%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 also saw robust gains as it jumped 2.12% while the Topix index advanced 1.49%.

  • May 18, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

    US Markets: Technology stocks pulled Wall Street's main indexes lower on Monday, as signs of inflationary pressures building up in the economy kept investors worried about monetary policy tightening.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 158.20 points, or 0.46%, at 34,223.93, the S&P 500 was down 19.61 points, or 0.47%, at 4,154.24, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 93.00 points, or 0.69%, at 13,336.98.

  • May 18, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

