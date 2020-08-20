Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade lower; banks under pressure, NTPC, ZEE top gainers

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking: Nifty almost tested the first target zone which was the 127 percent retracement of the mentioned correction, but it did not surpass the same. It was mainly because the large caps seemed to have lost the momentum and it were the non-index stocks where the momentum got shifted. Hence, the immediate resistance for the index is intact around 11465 and only if the index crosses the same, then Nifty would target the 161.8 percent retracement level which is seen around 11625. On the flipside, 11350-11300 is the immediate support for the index.

Stocks from the midcap and the small cap universe are on a roll and have been providing good returns to intraday and short term traders. We continue with our advise to capitalize on such opportunities where the price movements are supported by good volumes. However, such moves sometimes also create euphoric situation which is then followed by a healthy correction. Although there are no signs of reversal, traders should keep booking timely profits and avoid getting into much leveraged bets.