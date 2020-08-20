Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade lower; banks under pressure, NTPC, ZEE top gainers

Live now
Aug 20, 2020 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Buzzing Stock: Shares of Tata Power jumped almost 9 percent after the company, exhibited its current business structure along with plans to achieve the aim of becoming one of the top 2 energy companies in India in the future.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened 16 paise lower at 74.98 per dollar on August 20 as greenback jumped against its global peers.
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking: Nifty almost tested the first target zone which was the 127 percent retracement of the mentioned correction, but it did not surpass the same. It was mainly because the large caps seemed to have lost the momentum and it were the non-index stocks where the momentum got shifted. Hence, the immediate resistance for the index is intact around 11465 and only if the index crosses the same, then Nifty would target the 161.8 percent retracement level which is seen around 11625. On the flipside, 11350-11300 is the immediate support for the index.
Stocks from the midcap and the small cap universe are on a roll and have been providing good returns to intraday and short term traders. We continue with our advise to capitalize on such opportunities where the price movements are supported by good volumes. However, such moves sometimes also create euphoric situation which is then followed by a healthy correction. Although there are no signs of reversal, traders should keep booking timely profits and avoid getting into much leveraged bets.
Buzzing stock: Shares of Muthoot Finance plunged over 5 percent a day after the company released its June quarter scorecard. The company reported a jump in profit for Q1FY21 on August 19 after which the stock closed a percent higher. The stock witnessed profit-booking as brokerages raised fingers on the high valuation of the stock.
Buzzing Stock: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price jumped over 4 percent after Citi upgraded the stock to buy. The global research firm has upgraded the stock to buy from neutral and has raised target to Rs 240 per share. It is of the view that the stock may remain volatile with execution remaining the key, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.
ICICI Direct on Indian stock market: Nifty lacked trading volumes and remained lacklustre throughout the day. Post a positive start, the index witnessed some recovery but could not raise sustainable gains. The advance: decline ratio marginally remained in favour of bulls. However, 11500 Call has maximum OI that may act as immediate hurdle on upsides. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 12 points with a fall in IVs by 2%. The major Put base is at 11300 strike with almost 37 lakh shares while the major Call base is at the 11500 strike with almost 35 lakh shares.
Bank Nifty: In the first half, the Bank Nifty managed to cross 21400 levels but was unable to hold on to its gains. At higher levels, profit booking was seen in select private banks, which dragged the Bank Nifty lower from its high. However, outperformance was seen in PSU banks. In the options space, additions were seen in 22000 Put and 22500 Call suggesting a trading range for upcoming sessions.
Market opens: Sensex is down 326.98 points or 0.85% at 38287.81, and the Nifty down 94.00 points or 0.82% at 11314.40. ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and Larsen & Toubro are the top losers while Tata Consumer, Reliance Industries and Zee Entertainment are the most active stocks.
CLSA on IT services: Expect PE expansion to drive the next rally in IT stocks. Infosys, HCL Tech preferred picks; TCS attractive post recent underperformance.
Decline may not be as sharp as feared earlier. Large deal proposals are coming back on-table, albeit at a slow pace. Impact of adoption of cloud and digital tech on IT services companies could be limited. Reduced risk of regulatory action in US and strong cross-currency tailwinds should help.
Hot Stocks | Aurobindo Pharma, Cummins India, LIC Housing Finance can give up to 12% return in short-term
Nifty registered a high above its previous double top resistance which indicates the continuation of higher high higher bottom formation on the daily timeframe.