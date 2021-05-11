Market Live Updates: Indices trade lower dragged by IT, pharma; oil & gas stocks gain

May 11, 2021 / 12:42 PM IST

Motilal Oswal of Cholamandalam Investment: While disbursements would be muted in 1HFY22 due to the second COVID wave, we expect them to pick up thereafter. We expect overall AUM growth to pick up from high single-digits in FY22E to ~15 percent in FY23E. We also increase our FY22E credit cost estimate to 1.7 percent from 1.1 percent, given the increasing lockdowns across states.

We cut our EPS estimates by 7-19 percent. The company would deliver healthy (18-20 percent) RoE going forward. Its RoE is best-in-class in our coverage universe after Gold Financiers and BAF. Hence, we maintain our buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 650 per share.