May 11, 2021 / 12:39 PM IST

Market Live Updates: Indices trade lower dragged by IT, pharma; oil & gas stocks gain

Stock market update | The smallcap index added a percent while S&P BSE Oil and Gas gained 2 percent.

  • May 11, 2021 / 12:42 PM IST

    Motilal Oswal of Cholamandalam Investment: While disbursements would be muted in 1HFY22 due to the second COVID wave, we expect them to pick up thereafter. We expect overall AUM growth to pick up from high single-digits in FY22E to ~15 percent in FY23E. We also increase our FY22E credit cost estimate to 1.7 percent from 1.1 percent, given the increasing lockdowns across states. 

    We cut our EPS estimates by 7-19 percent. The company would deliver healthy (18-20 percent) RoE going forward. Its RoE is best-in-class in our coverage universe after Gold Financiers and BAF. Hence, we maintain our buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 650 per share.

  • May 11, 2021 / 12:27 PM IST

    Wadia Group-owned GoAir likely to file DRHP for IPO this week: GoAir is likely to raise around Rs 3,600 crore on issuing over 25-30 percent equity via IPO. Entire GoAir IPO is likely to be a fresh issue. GoAir is likely to use IPO proceeds for debt repayment and growth capital, according to sources to CNBC-TV18.

  • May 11, 2021 / 12:24 PM IST

    IndiGo operator InterGlobe Aviation to raise Rs 3,000 crore via QIP

    InterGlobe Aviation plans to raise Rs 3,000 crore through a qualified institutions placement (QIP) process, as the second coronavirus wave has left the aviation industry grappling with low demand with states tightening restrictions.

    "The board of directors of InterGlobe Aviation, on May 10, has approved the raising of funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 3,000 crore," the company said in its BSE filing.

  • May 11, 2021 / 12:12 PM IST

    Mid-sized EPC segment revenue to grow 15% this fiscal: Crisil

    COVID induced disruptions in Q1 to be offset by expected bounce back from Q2 onwards. Strong order books and better operational preparedness in the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic will swell the top-lines of mid-sized (revenue < Rs 1,000 crore last fiscal) engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies by 15 percent this fiscal, compared with a ~10 percent fall last fiscal.
      
    The second wave of the pandemic, slowdown in project execution, and labour migration are expected to curb the performance of these companies in the first quarter of this fiscal sequentially. The slowdown, however, will be less severe on-year because activities had ground to a halt amid a nation-wide lockdown in the first quarter of last fiscal.

  • May 11, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST

    KR Choksey on UltraTech Cement: Fourth quarter of FY21 turned out to be a particularly good quarter for UltraTech with greater demand coming from rural and semi-urban regions, demand in northern region coming with government spending on infrastructure projects, demand in southern parts coming from irrigation projects. Moreover, company is operating at its full capacity in the East and Central regions. Ultratech being a pan India player remained relatively unscathed from Covid-19 fallout. 

    We are bullish on Ultratech and hence, we have upwardly revised our FY22 estimates and introduced FY23 estimates. We have rolled over our target EV/EBITDA multiple to FY23E and now value the company at 16x FY23E EV/EBITDA, which yields a target price of Rs 7,415 per share. We remain positive on the future potential of Ultratech and upgrade our rating to buy from accumulate earlier, with a revised target price of Rs 7,415 per share, giving an upside potential of 15.8 percent.

  • May 11, 2021 / 11:46 AM IST

    April Mutual Fund data: Net equity inflow at Rs 1,783.1 crore against Rs 7,376.1 crore (MoM). Liquid fund inflow at Rs 41,507 crore against Rs 19,384 crore outflow (MoM). ETF inflow at Rs 2,537 crore against inflow of Rs 3,632.2 crore (MoM). Corporate bond fund outflow at Rs 1,880.4 crore against inflow of Rs 2,554 crore (MoM). Credit risk outflow at Rs 157.4 crore against Rs 169.7 crore outflow (MoM). Hybrid fund inflow at Rs 8,641.3 crore against inflow of Rs 6,210.1 crore (MoM). Total debt scheme inflow at Rs 1 lakh crore against outflow of Rs 52,528.1 crore (MoM). Total assets under management (AUM) at Rs 32.38 lakh crore against Rs 31.42 lakh crore (MoM).

  • May 11, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST

    Demand robust, but second wave a concern: LTTS CEO Amit Chadha

    For engineering and research & development (ER&D) services firm L&T Technology Services, demand is back. In CEO & MD Amit Chadha’s words, demand is “gangbusters”, which translates to great business momentum.

    But with the second wave of COVID-19 gripping the country, the company has taken a more conservative stand when giving revenue guidance for FY22 at 13-15 percent, below market expectations. The company closed the fourth quarter with six deal wins worth over $10 million, and $197.5 million in revenue, up 1.1 percent year-on-year. Read more

  • May 11, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST

    KR Choksey on Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank has remained cautious in the year with focus growth in secured segment and has been aggressive in writing off the unsecured book. The advance growth momentum improved in H2FY21, but it is a monitorable. Its NIMs have largely normalized. Its GNPA are trending lower within the year driven by write-offs. It is likely to remain cautious in these uncertain times. We like the higher share of safer assets and strong deposit franchise.

    We have factored CAGR 15 percent in advances and 16 percent in profits over FY21-23E respectively and a RoA of 2 percent by FY23E. We maintain our target price of Rs 2,050 per share, using SOTP valuation applying a P/B multiple of 4.5x to the FY23E adj. BVPS of Rs 399 (standalone business) for the bank and Rs 250 per share for subsidiaries; implying an upside potential of 13.3 percent over the CMP. We, accordingly reiterate an accumulate rating on the shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

  • May 11, 2021 / 11:11 AM IST

  • May 11, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST

    Market Update: Sensex is down 403.18 points or 0.81 percent at 49099.23, and the Nifty shed 112.80 points or 0.75 percent at 14829.60.

  • May 11, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: A sell-off in tech stocks in NASDAQ on May 10 might impact sentiments in early trade today. But it is unlikely to become a trend, given the reversal of domestic institutional selling witnessed from June 2020 through February 2021. During this period, DIIs sold equity worth Rs 1,24,172 crore. This trend is now getting reversed with buys of Rs 10,299 crore in March and April 2021 and this trend may continue in May since SIP inflows are robust. Meanwhile, the steady decline in fresh Covid cases during the last 5 days gives hope that the second wave will come under control soon. Leading private sector financials - banks, mortgage lenders, fintech companies appear good buys on corrections.

