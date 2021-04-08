English
April 08, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's high led by IT, metal stocks; Hindalco top gainer

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green with metal index rose 1 percent.

  • April 08, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened 15 paise higher at 74.40 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 74.55, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

    On April 7, the rupee ended at day's low at 74.55 per dollar against previous close of 73.42.

  • April 08, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST

    JSW Steel Q4 Crude Steel Production up 6% at 4.19 mt:

    JSW Steel achieved crude steel production of 4.19 million tons in 4Q FY’21, registering a growth of 2% QoQ and 6% YoY, company said in the release.

    SW Steel touched a 52-week high of Rs 573.90 and quoting at Rs 570.95, up Rs 8.65, or 1.54 percent on the BSE.

  • April 08, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

    Cadila Healthcare gets USFDA approval:

    Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Ibrutinib Capsules, 70 mg and 140 mg, company said in the release to the exchange. 

    Ibrutinib belongs to a class of drugs known as kinase inhibitors and is used to treat certain cancers, such as mantle cell lymphoma or marginal zone lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma, and Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, it added.

    Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 465.05, up Rs 3.80, or 0.82 percent on the BSE.

  • April 08, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

    Nifty Metal Index rose 1 percent led by the Hindalco, Vedanta, Jindal Steel:

  • April 08, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

    Coronavirus surge could delay Indian NBFIs' recovery: Fitch Ratings

    India's non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) face renewed asset quality and liquidity risks amid a second wave of coronavirus infections, says Fitch Ratings. 

    These challenges are likely to increase if recent restrictions to contain the pandemic are expanded or prolonged, leading to greater economic and operational disruption, Fitch added.

  • April 08, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

  • April 08, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on April 8 with Nifty above 14900.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 301.65 points or 0.61% at 49963.41, and the Nifty was up 88.20 points or 0.60% at 14907.20. About 979 shares have advanced, 228 shares declined, and 48 shares are unchanged.

  • April 08, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to see a flat to positive opening tracking flat to positive global cues as traders and investors are waiting for more clarity about the near-term outlook for the markets. However, global news flows and sector specific developments will be key monitorables. US markets ended mixed after the Federal Reserve indicated retention of its monetary policy stance.

  • April 08, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session amid muted global cues.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 303.24 points or 0.61% at 49965.00, and the Nifty was up 74.20 points or 0.50% at 14893.20.

