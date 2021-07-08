Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

Zomato fixes price band at Rs 72-76 for Rs 9,375-crore IPO
Food delivery giant Zomato on July 8 fixed a price band at Rs 72-76 per equity share for its initial public offering.
The Rs 9,375-crore offer will open for subscription on July 14 and the same will close on July 16. Anchor book, if any, will open for a day on July 13, a day before the issue opening. Click to Read More
July 08, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST
Asian Markets trade lower:
July 08, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST
Crude Updates:
Oil prices fell for a third day on Thursday amid anxiety that supply may rise after the collapse this week of talks among major producers, potentially causing the current output agreement to be abandoned.
July 08, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST
Fed keen to be 'well positioned' to act on inflation, other risks, minutes show
Federal Reserve officials last month felt substantial further progress on the U.S. economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," but agreed they should be poised to act if inflation or other risks materialized, according to the minutes of the central bank's June policy meeting.
In minutes that reflected a divided Fed wrestling with new inflation risks but still relatively high unemployment, "various participants" at the June 15-16 meeting felt conditions for reducing the central bank's asset purchases would be "met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated."
Others saw a less clear signal from incoming data and cautioned that reopening the economy after a pandemic left an unusual level of uncertainty which required a "patient" approach to any policy change, stated the minutes, which were released on Wednesday.
Still, "a substantial majority" of the officials saw inflation risks "tilted to the upside," and the Fed as a whole felt it needed to be prepared to act if those risks materialized.
July 08, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST
Wall Street ends higher
US stocks ended higher on Wednesday and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched record closing highs after minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting indicated officials may not be ready yet to move on tightening policy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.42 points, or 0.3%, to 34,681.79, the S&P 500 gained 14.59 points, or 0.34%, to 4,358.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.42 points, or 0.01%, to 14,665.06.
July 08, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 43 points or 0.27 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,845.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
July 08, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST
Market on Wednesday
With some buying interest among investors, the Indian market hit a fresh record close on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex closed above 53000 while the Nifty50 ended above 15850 on a closing basis.
Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 193 points to 53,054 while the Nifty50 was up 61 points to close at 15,879.
Sectorally, the action was seen in metals, realty, capital goods, as well as banks while selling pressure was seen in consumer durable, energy, oil & gas, and auto stocks.
On the broader markets front – the S&P BSE Mid-cap index rose 0.58 percent, and the S&P BSE Small-cap index rose 0.38 percent.
July 08, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST
July 08, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST
