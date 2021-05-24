Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher supported by pharma, banks; SBI in focus

May 24, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged:

Fuel prices remained unchanged on May 24, according to Indian Oil Corporation Limited. Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked on May 23 for the twelfth time in May. While the cost of petrol was increased by 17 paise per litre, diesel price was hiked by 27 paise per litre on May 23.

With no changes in prices, petrol price in Delhi remained at Rs 93.21 per litre. Diesel price remained at Rs 84.07 per litre in the national capital. Petrol price in Mumbai remained unchanged at Rs 99.49 per litre. The price of diesel was at Rs 91.30 per litre.