MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
May 24, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher supported by pharma, banks; SBI in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates | Nifty Bank and PSU Bank indices rose 1-2 percent, while metal index shed 1 percent.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 24, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST

    Results on May 24

    Grasim Industries, India Cements, JK Paper, Mahanagar Gas, ADF Foods, Balaji Amines, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Choksi Imaging, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, FGP, 3P Land Holdings, ADC India Communications, Hindustan Fluorocarbons, IG Petrochemicals, India Cements Capital, Jonjua Overseas, JSW Holdings, Kanpur Plastipack, Karda Constructions, Lakshmi Machine Works, Loyal Textile Mills, Nutricircle, Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals, Poly Medicure, Ramco Cements, Ramco Industries, Shanthi Gears, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers, Sparc Systems, Summit Securities, Tiaan Consumer, Tirupati Tyres, UTL Industries, and Wall Street Finance.

  • May 24, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST

    Nifty PSU Bank index added nearly 2 percent led by the Punjab and Sind Bank, Central Bank of India, PNB

    Nifty PSU Bank index added nearly 2 percent led by the Punjab and Sind Bank, Central Bank of India, PNB
  • May 24, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST

    Gold Updates:

    Gold prices climbed on Monday to hover near a 4-1/2-month high, supported by a weaker US dollar and growing inflationary pressure, while a slide in cryptocurrencies further lifted the safe-haven metal's appeal.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 24, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

    Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged:

    Fuel prices remained unchanged on May 24, according to Indian Oil Corporation Limited. Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked on May 23 for the twelfth time in May. While the cost of petrol was increased by 17 paise per litre, diesel price was hiked by 27 paise per litre on May 23.

    With no changes in prices, petrol price in Delhi remained at Rs 93.21 per litre. Diesel price remained at Rs 84.07 per litre in the national capital. Petrol price in Mumbai remained unchanged at Rs 99.49 per litre. The price of diesel was at Rs 91.30 per litre.

  • May 24, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST

    Cipla & Roche announce 1st batch of antibody cocktail in India:

    Roche India and Cipla today announced that the first batch of the Antibody Cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) is now available in India while a second batch will be made available by mid-June. 

    Cipla will distribute the product by leveraging its strong distribution strengths across the country. The drug will be available through leading hospitals and COVID treatment centers. 

    At 09:25 hrs Cipla was quoting at Rs 941.35, up Rs 14.50, or 1.56 percent on the BSE.

  • May 24, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    Gainers and losers on the BSE Sensex:

    Gainers and losers on the BSE Sensex:
  • May 24, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on May 24 with Nifty above 14200 amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 232.01 points or 0.46% at 50772.49, and the Nifty was up 43.40 points or 0.29% at 15218.70. About 1453 shares have advanced, 357 shares declined, and 88 shares are unchanged.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 24, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to see a flattish opening tracking a decline in Covid cases that offset worries about a higher inflation rate while global cues were positive. However, global news flows and sector specific development will be key monitorables. US markets ended mixed amid continued optimism about economic recovery and losses in technology stocks.

  • May 24, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 147.44 points or 0.29% at 50687.92, and the Nifty was up 21.40 points or 0.14% at 15196.70.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.