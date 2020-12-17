MARKET NEWS

View More News
December 17, 2020 / 11:20 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 13,700; HDFC, IndusInd Bank among top gainers

Telecom, sugar, and pharma stocks are in the focus today. Divis Labs, Shree Cements, UltraTech Cement, HDFC and Dr Reddy's Labs were among major gainers on the Nifty.

  • December 17, 2020 / 11:30 AM IST

    Jubilant FoodWorks launched Biryani brand:

    Jubilant FoodWorks share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,788, rising 4 percent on December 17 after the company launched its Biryani brand- Ekdum.

    Ekdum! will offer the widest variety of biryanis from across India to choose from. The chefs at Ekdum! have brought together a selection of twenty different biryanis curated from various parts of India using authentic ingredients that bring out the unique flavours and signature tastes associated with the region. Read More

  • December 17, 2020 / 11:14 AM IST

    Divi's Labs crosses Rs 1 lakh crore m-cap mark

    Shares of Divi's Laboratories climbed over 3 percent in morning trade on BSE on December 17, crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore market-capitalisation mark.

    The stock opened at Rs 3,719 on BSE against the previous close of Rs 3,719.45 and touched a high of Rs 3,847.90 in the trade so far. 

    At 1100 hours, the stock was at Rs 3,837.60, up 3.18 percent, on BSE. 

    The pharma sector has been among the top beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic and the stock of Divi's has been among the top performers of the pharma pack. 

    As of December 16 close, the stock has gained 101 percent in the year 2020 so far.

  • December 17, 2020 / 10:59 AM IST

    Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking

    The government finally approved the much-awaited subsidy of Rs 3,500 crore for the sugar industry to export 6 million tonnes of sugar for the marketing year Oct'20-Sept'21. The amount of subsidy was Rs 6,000/tonne for the current marketing year as compared to Rs 10,448 per tonne for the last marketing year. 

    Although the quantity on which subsidy is offered is kept the same, the subsidy per tonne for sugar to be exported has been decreased by the government. 

    Due to export subsidy, sugar millers will be able to clear excess sugar inventory in the industry. Due to this news, sugar stocks opened on a positive note. Export of sugar by India can lead to correction in the international sugar prices.

  • December 17, 2020 / 10:47 AM IST

    Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities:

    Comex gold was trading 0.5 percent higher near $1,869/oz after gaining 0.2 percent the previous day. Gold was trading higher supported by a weak dollar, Fed’s stance to keep interest rates low and increased efforts to finalise a stimulus deal in the US.

    However, weighing on price is vaccine progress and continuing ETF outflows. Gold has edged up on weaker dollar and stimulus expectations, however, it remains to be seen whether the price sustains at the higher level as the Fed's stance was largely expected, while ETF investors have continued to stay away from the metal.

    A technical breakout might happen if the price closes above $1,888, the first indication of a temporary bottom.

  • December 17, 2020 / 10:36 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:

    We are at a very important juncture-13700. This is the upper end of the resistance patch. Either we make a U-turn from here and correct a little or we take off and achieve newer highs of 14000-14200. We need to see how the markets close today. 13450-13500 is good support for the Nifty. 

  • December 17, 2020 / 10:24 AM IST

    Tata Motors to buy remaining 49% in Tata Marcopolo

    Tata Motors and Marcopolo S.A. have entered into a share purchase agreement where the company will purchase the balance 49% shareholding in Tata Marcopolo Motors Limited (TMML) for a cash consideration of Rs 99.96 crore. Post the purchase, TMML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

  • December 17, 2020 / 10:05 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 73.53 per dollar on Thursday versus Wednesday's close of 73.58, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market. On December 16, rupee ended with marginal gains at 73.58 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 73.64.

  • December 17, 2020 / 09:53 AM IST

    Nifty Pharma Index added 1 percent led by the Cadila Healthcare, Divis Lab, Sun Pharma:

  • December 17, 2020 / 09:42 AM IST

    JM Financial view on sugar companies:

    There is a possibility of correction in global sugar prices as India exports hit the world market, however maintain our cautious view on the industry due to structural oversupply scenario.

    The subsidy announcement removes the uncertainty, while the quantum is modest & is delicately balanced.

    The announcement validates risk of government policies which can impact sector sentiment. The government has not yet approved the much awaited increase in MSP of sugar and even UP government is yet to announce state advised price of sugarcane for current season.

    It maintain hold on Balrampur Chini with a target at Rs 180 per share and buy on EID Parry with a target at Rs 370 per share

  • December 17, 2020 / 09:33 AM IST

    Dollar Updates:

    The dollar languished near fresh 2-1/2-year lows against its major rivals on Thursday as progress toward agreeing a U.S. stimulus package and a Brexit deal boosted risk appetite at the expense of the safest assets.

