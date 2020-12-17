Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 13,700; HDFC, IndusInd Bank among top gainers

December 17, 2020 / 11:14 AM IST

Divi's Labs crosses Rs 1 lakh crore m-cap mark

Shares of Divi's Laboratories climbed over 3 percent in morning trade on BSE on December 17, crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore market-capitalisation mark.

The stock opened at Rs 3,719 on BSE against the previous close of Rs 3,719.45 and touched a high of Rs 3,847.90 in the trade so far.

At 1100 hours, the stock was at Rs 3,837.60, up 3.18 percent, on BSE.

The pharma sector has been among the top beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic and the stock of Divi's has been among the top performers of the pharma pack.

As of December 16 close, the stock has gained 101 percent in the year 2020 so far.