June 16, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

Market on Tuesday

Bulls stayed in control of D-Street on June 15 pushing both Sensex and Nifty50 to fresh record highs. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a high of 52,869 while the Nifty50 surpassed 15,900 briefly.

Benchmark indices witnessed some profit booking at higher levels, but the trend still remains on the upside and experts suggest traders/investors should use dips if any to go long.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 221 points to 52,773 while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 57 points to end at 15,869 on Tuesday. On the broader markets front – the S&P BSE Mid-cap index rose 0.6 percent, and the S&P BSE Small-cap index rose 0.4 percent.