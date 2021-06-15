MARKET NEWS

June 15, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading flat around 15,833 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,551.5376.77 +0.15%
    Nifty 5015,811.8512.50 +0.08%
    Nifty Bank34,950.60-96.80 -0.28%
    Nifty 50 15,811.85 12.50 (0.08%)
    Mon, Jun 14, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Tata Motors355.955.20 +1.48%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Adani Ports768.45-71.30 -8.49%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2488.7514.45 +0.58%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5371.60-35.20 -0.65%


  June 15, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India. With a loss of 3 points, the Nifty futures were trading around 15,833 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

  • June 15, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

    Market On Monday

    The Indian market bounced back sharply in the second half of the trading session on June 11, as the bulls helped the Sensex recover more than 600 points from the day's low and also pushed the Nifty above 15,800.

    The Sensex ended 76 points higher at 52,551, while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 12 points at 15,811.

    Sectorally, buying was seen in energy, IT, consumer durable and oil & gas stocks, while pressure was seen in power, realty, utilities, and infra stocks.

  • June 15, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day
  • June 15, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

