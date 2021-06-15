Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

June 15, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

Market On Monday

The Indian market bounced back sharply in the second half of the trading session on June 11, as the bulls helped the Sensex recover more than 600 points from the day's low and also pushed the Nifty above 15,800.

The Sensex ended 76 points higher at 52,551, while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 12 points at 15,811.

Sectorally, buying was seen in energy, IT, consumer durable and oil & gas stocks, while pressure was seen in power, realty, utilities, and infra stocks.