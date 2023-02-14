Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty around 17,800; UPL, Infosys, M&M top gainers

February 14, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST

Market on Monday:

Benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on February 13 with the Nifty falling below 17,800 amid volatility.

At close, the Sensex was down 250.86 points or 0.41 percent at 60,431.84, and the Nifty was down 85.60 points or 0.48 percent at 17,770.90.

On the back of mixed global cues, the market started on a flat note but soon bears took the charge and dragged the Nifty to near 17,700 levels. However, final-hour buying helped to erase some intraday losses.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, Infosys and TCS were among the biggest losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Titan Company, NTPC, Larsen and Toubro, Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors.

Among sectors, Nifty metal, PSU Bank and Information Technology indices shed 1 percent each, while Nifty Bank, auto and pharma were down 0.5 percent each.

The broader indices underperformed the main indices with the BSE midcap and smallcap indices falling over a percent each.

On the BSE, except capital goods, all other sectoral indices ended in the red with information technology and realty indices shedding nearly 2 percent each.