Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty around 17,800; UPL, Infosys, M&M top gainers

Adani Enterprises trades in the red ahead of Q3 results:
Shares of Adani Group flagship Adani Enterprises traded in the red in the opening hours on February 14, ahead of the Q3 results due later in the day.
Bloomberg estimates indicate that the company may post a revenue of Rs 29,245 crore and a net profit of Rs 582.80 crore, with an expected EBITDA of Rs 1952 crore. In the same period a year ago, the company had reported a net loss of Rs 98 crore on a revenue of Rs 18,757 crore. Read More
Raghvendra Nath, Managing Director – Ladderup Wealth Management
CPI breached the upper tolerance band of RBI again at 6.52% higher than the market expectations of 6.1%. Costly food items and rise in oil prices pushed the inflation upwards. India’s dependence on oil imports continues to affect India’s inflation. We may see further rate hikes from RBI if the inflation figures continue to stay above the upper band. This will dampen the mood of the street as it was expecting inflation to cool off in line with RBI's expectations (5.7% for Jan-Mar'23).
BSE realty index shed 1 percent dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Sobha
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Uncertainty about the market trend continues. The new concern is the reversal of the declining inflation trend observed in December. The January CPI number at 6.52 % spiking from 5.72% in December is a big negative. The MPC will have to raise rates again in the April meeting.
FPIs have again sold yesterday (including the Coforge block deal of around Rs 2400 crore) to the tune of around Rs 1078 crores. They may continue to sell on rallies.
India’s underperformance in 2023, so far, is striking. We have underperformed both developed markets like US and Europe and large emerging markets like China, Hong Kong and South Korea. Investors may exercise caution and wait patiently for this underperformance phase to play out.
Prabhudas Lilladher view on Zee Entertainment Enterprises:
Prabhudas Lilladher cut its FY24E/FY25E EPS estimates by 19%/4% as continued investment in content and sluggish recovery in ad-environment is likely to dent profitability.
Company's operational performance was broadly in-line with EBITDA margin of 16.0% (PLe of 15.1%) but PAT was derailed by an exceptional charge of Rs1,690mn, said broking house.
Prabhudas Lilladher expect near term profitability challenges as 1) network share is flattish at ~16% (full operating leverage benefit of ad-revenue recovery may not flow through) 2) losses in digital venture are widening (Rs7,941mn in 9MFY23 versus Rs5,581mn in 9MFY22) and 3) content & production cost continues to stay at elevated levels.
In light of the ongoing challenges, brokerage house cut its target multiple to 21x (earlier 22x) but retain buy with a revised Target Price of Rs 277 (earlier Rs 309) as impending merger with SPNI (NCLT hearing is due on 14th Feb 2023) can result in significant revenue/cost synergies in long term.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises was quoting at Rs 211.60, down Rs 6.95, or 3.18 percent on the BSE.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q3 Earnings:
Zee Entertainment Enterprises has reported a 92% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 24.31 crore for quarter ended December FY23, dented by weak operating performance, lower topline and exceptional loss (Rs 168.97 crore).
Consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 2,111.2 crore fell by 0.07% compared to year-ago period hit by lower advertisement revenue (down 15.6% YoY), but subscription revenue growth was strong at 13.2% in the same period.
On the operating front, EBITDA fell by 27.5% YoY to Rs 343.8 crore with margin decline of 615 bps in Q3FY23. Numbers, barring profit, were better than analysts' expectations.
Buzzing:
FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The Nykaa Fashion operator has recorded a 71% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 8.2 crore for quarter ended December FY23 impacted by weak operating margin performance.
Revenue from operations grew by 33.2% YoY to Rs 1,463 crore with strong GMV (gross merchandise value) growth of 37% YoY. On the operating front, EBITDA rose by 13.3% to Rs 78.2 crore with scale efficiencies in fulfilment and marketing expense, but EBITDA margin fell 94 bps to 5.34% for the quarter.
On sequential basis, Nykaa clocked 99.4% growth in profit with revenue rising 19% and EBITDA climbing 28% with margin expansion of 38 bps.
Market Opens
Indian indices opened firm on February 14 with Nifty above 17800.
The Sensex was up 231.10 points or 0.38% at 60662.94, and the Nifty was up 63.80 points or 0.36% at 17834.70. About 1249 shares have advanced, 720 shares declined, and 123 shares are unchanged.
UPL, Infosys, Adani Ports, HCL Technologies and TCS were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Apollo Hospitals, BPCL, Coal India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI Life Insurance.
Patel Engineering right issue opens on Feb 14, bags orders worth Rs 10,090.56 crore
Patel Engineering offers right issue of 25,78,72,409 equity shares of Rs 1 each in the ratio of 2:1 at a price of Rs 12.60 per equity share.
Assuming full subscription, the Company will garner Rs 3,249.19 million through right issue.
The issue opens on February 14th 2023 and closes on February 27th, 2023.
The company declared lowest bidder (L1) for projects worth Rs 10,090.56 crore.
These projects will be executed in joint ventures and all the projects are scheduled to be completed in a period of 36 months.
Bond Yields Update:
ONGC Results Preview: Stable crude, higher gas realisations to drive earnings in Q3
ONGC is forecasted to report a standalone PAT of Rs 11,242 crore for the quarter with the standalone revenues likely to clock Rs 38,359 crore driven by surge in APM gas prices which zoomed ~3x YoY and 40 percent QoQ.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 14 paise higher at 82.58 per dollar on against previous close of 82.72.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 43.46 points or 0.07% at 60388.38, and the Nifty was up 81.30 points or 0.46% at 17852.20.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Markets could witness strong gains in early Tuesday trades as uptick in US equities in overnight trades is likely to bolster the sentiment. While intra-day volatility may persist for some more time, the markets seem to be in an oversold position and hence some short covering could be on the cards.
FIIs too were net buyers of local shares in yesterday's trade to the tune of Rs 1,322 crore. However, with domestic inflation once again inching up, markets may not get immediate relief from the ongoing rate hike trend. Technically, Nifty is likely to be in a trading range of 17100-18100 zone.
Results Today:
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
New age digital stocks are not doing great primarily because the market is not doing great. India is underperforming this year with a negative 2.34 % return YTD while markets like China, Hong Kong and South Korea are doing very well. When India’s underperformance changes, new age digital companies also will start performing. Some results from this segment are very good like Paytm. Zomato also has done reasonably well, but Nykaa’s results came below expectations.
The long-term growth potential of these companies is huge and, therefore, in spite of the short-term challenges, these stocks have buyers particularly after the sharp correction from their listing peak prices.
Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities:
The January CPI inflation print at 6.5% is much ahead of our estimate of 6.1%. Much of this sharp increase in inflation is due to high cereal price inflation and partly due to an unfavourable base. However, with cereal prices staying on the upside, inflation could remain around the 5.5-6% mark in the near term.
The hawkish tone of the RBI in the February policy seems justified with both headline and core inflation (at 6.4% in January) remaining sticky and elevated. The RBI is unlikely to change its stance in the April policy while a 25 bps hike is a distinct possibility now (compared to a larger probability of pause earlier).
Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities:
Technically, the Nifty has formed a bearish engulfing candle stick pattern on the daily chart and has closed at 17,770.90 with a loss of half a percent. On the daily scale, index is trading within the falling channel pattern and has found an overhead resistance near the upper band of the pattern.
Prices made an intraday high of 17,880.70 in the early 5 mins tick and post that, bears were in the driver’s seat, throughout the day. Prices on the daily scale closed below 21 EMA which is acting as an important resistance zone for the index.
For bulls to re-emerge with their strength, prices need to cross the upper band of the falling channel pattern, which is placed at 17, 950 – 18,000 levels. Similarly, the closest support for the Nifty is placed near 17,600, and if prices breach these levels, then 17,350 will be on the cards.
Stocks under F&O ban on NSE
The National Stock Exchange has added BHEL and Punjab National Bank, and retained Ambuja Cements and Indiabulls Housing Finance on its F&O ban list for February 14. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 1,322.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth Rs 521.69 crore on February 13, NSE's provisional data showed.
Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research, SAMCO Securities
Inflation for the month of January came in at 6.52% which is above RBI’s upper tolerance level of 6%. Fuel and light which has a 6.84% weightage in the index has seen the highest inflation rate of 10.84%. This is followed by clothing and footwear at 9.08%.
Food and beverages which has the highest weightage of 45.86% saw a sharp spike of 6.19% which drove the inflation rate higher. Now that inflation is back above RBI’s comfort level, the markets will expect a hawkish bias from the central bank going ahead.
Nykaa Q3 Earnings:
Nykaa on February 13 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8.5 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23) as against Rs 29 crore a year ago, declining 71 percent on a YoY basis. It grew 63 percent sequentially.
Revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,463 crore, up 33 percent from Rs 1,098 crore in the December 2021 quarter, Nykaa said in an exchange filing. Revenue stood at Rs 1,231 crore for the September 2022 quarter.
Expenses for the quarter increased 36 percent YoY to Rs 1,455 crore in Q3FY23 as compared to Rs 1,067 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Japan Q4 GDP expands annualised 0.6%
Japan's economy averted recession but rebounded much less than expected in October-December as business investment slumped, a sign of the challenge the central bank faces in phasing out its massive stimulus programme.
The world's third-largest economy expanded an annualised 0.6% in the final quarter of last year after slumping a revised 1.0% in July-September, government data showed on Tuesday.
The increase in gross domestic product (GDP) was much smaller than a median market forecast for a 2.0% rise, due to a downswing in capital expenditure and inventory.
Oil prices fall:
Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Tuesday after the U.S. government said it will release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and on other reports that more supply is coming into the market.
Brent crude futures fell by 82 cents, or 1%, to $85.79 per barrel by 0132 GMT, while U.S. crude futures fell by $1.04, or 1.3%, to $79.10 per barrel.
Zee Entertainment Q3 Results:
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) posted 92 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 24.3 crore for the October-December 2022 quarter, compared to Rs 299 crore in the same period a year-ago.
Meanwhile, its revenue from operations remained flat at around Rs 2,111 crore, down 0.1 percent year-on-year, Zee reported in an exchange filing . Advertising revenue fell to Rs 1,063 crore from Rs 1,261 crore in Q3 FY22.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) fell 27.5 percent YoY to Rs 343.8 crore against Rs 479 crore. Operating margins contracted to 16.3 percent from 22.7 percent on elevated investment in content, marketing and technology.
Retail inflation surges to 6.52% in January
India's headline retail inflation rate jumped to a three-month high of 6.52 percent in January from December's one-year low of 5.72 percent, data released on February 13 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.
At 6.52 percent, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print is significantly above the consensus estimate.
Wall Street ends higher:
Wall Street closed sharply higher on Monday as investors awaited inflation data likely to hint at the path of the Federal Reserve's future interest rate hikes, while Meta Platforms gained after a report that the Facebook parent was planning fresh layoffs.
The S&P 500 climbed 1.15 percent to end the session at 4,137.32 points. The Nasdaq gained 1.48 percent to 11,891.79 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.11 percent to 34,246.13 points
Following Wall Street's overnight rally, Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday morning. All eyes are now on US CPI data
SGX Nifty:
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 223 points or 0.13 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,812 level on the Singaporean Exchange 7:40 IST.
Market on Monday:
Benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on February 13 with the Nifty falling below 17,800 amid volatility.
At close, the Sensex was down 250.86 points or 0.41 percent at 60,431.84, and the Nifty was down 85.60 points or 0.48 percent at 17,770.90.
On the back of mixed global cues, the market started on a flat note but soon bears took the charge and dragged the Nifty to near 17,700 levels. However, final-hour buying helped to erase some intraday losses.
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, Infosys and TCS were among the biggest losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Titan Company, NTPC, Larsen and Toubro, Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors.
Among sectors, Nifty metal, PSU Bank and Information Technology indices shed 1 percent each, while Nifty Bank, auto and pharma were down 0.5 percent each.
The broader indices underperformed the main indices with the BSE midcap and smallcap indices falling over a percent each.
On the BSE, except capital goods, all other sectoral indices ended in the red with information technology and realty indices shedding nearly 2 percent each.