Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher amid mixed global cues; TCS, Adani Ports in focus

April 13, 2021 / 08:35 AM IST

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

Going ahead, Indian markets are likely to be highly volatile given the aggravated covid cases in India. However there could be some positive impact from the earnings season which start of from this week. Investors would react to the TCS result along the with the IIP and inflation data.

Lot of stock specific action is likely to be witnessed as the earnings season unfold. We expect Q4 to be another strong quarter and investors would watch out for management commentary given the resurgence of Covid fear which may pose a risk to the growth estimates.

Hence the pace of vaccination will assume crucial importance. Long term investors should take advantage of such volatility and accumulate quality stocks while traders should be very cautious and follow stock specific action