April 13, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher amid mixed global cues; TCS, Adani Ports in focus

The Nifty futures were trading flat around 14,397 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian markets were trading firm, while US markets ended lower.

  • April 13, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note April 13 with Sensex above 48,000 amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 172 points or 0.36% at 48,055.38, and the Nifty was up 54.40 points or 0.38% at 14,365.20. About 848 shares have advanced, 357 shares declined, and 56 shares are unchanged.

  • April 13, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,746.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 232.76 crore in the Indian equity market on April 12, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • April 13, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to see a flattish opening on the back of weak global cues, a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country and fears on fresh lockdowns in some states. However, global news flows and sector specific development will be key monitorables. US markets ended lower amid profit booking and ahead of quarterly earnings season.
     

  • April 13, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 179.11 points or 0.37% at 48062.49, and the Nifty was up 35.80 points or 0.25% at 14346.60.

  • April 13, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Adani Ports removed from S&P index

    S&P Dow Jones Indices said it has removed India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd from its sustainability index due to the firm's business ties with Myanmar's military which is accused of human rights abuses after a coup this year.

  • April 13, 2021 / 08:35 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    Going ahead, Indian markets are likely to be highly volatile given the aggravated covid cases in India. However there could be some positive impact from the earnings season which start of from this week. Investors would react to the TCS result along the with the IIP and inflation data. 

    Lot of stock specific action is likely to be witnessed as the earnings season unfold. We expect Q4 to be another strong quarter and investors would watch out for management commentary given the resurgence of Covid fear which may pose a risk to the growth estimates. 

    Hence the pace of vaccination will assume crucial importance. Long term investors should take advantage of such volatility and accumulate quality stocks while traders should be very cautious and follow stock specific action

  • April 13, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST

    Crude Updates: Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday on tensions in the Middle East after the Yemen-based Houthi movement said it fired missiles on Saudi oil sites and on an expected drawdown in crude oil inventory in the United States.

  • April 13, 2021 / 07:59 AM IST

    TCS Q4 profit jumps 6.3% QoQ to Rs 9,246 crore

    Tata Consultancy Services on April 12, has reported a 6.3 percent sequential growth in March quarter consolidated profit at Rs 9,246 crore, driven by better-than-expected growth in revenue and operating income.

    Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew by 4 percent to Rs 43,705 crore compared to the previous quarter backed by ramp-up of large deals, cross-currency tailwind and recovery in demand. Click to read more

Video of the day

