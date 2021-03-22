Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

March 22, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

Market on Friday:

Bulls managed to bounce back on March 19 after five days of selloff, pushing the Nifty50 back above 14,700 and the S&P BSE Sensex briefly above 50,000. The Sensex finally closed at 49,858, up 641 points, while the Nifty gained 186 points to end at 14,744.

Sectorally, buying was seen in power, utilities, energy, FMCG and metal stocks, while realty and capital goods saw mild profit-taking.

On the broader markets front, the BSE midcap index was up 1.3 percent and the smallcap index gained 0.4 percent.