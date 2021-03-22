English
March 22, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

The Nifty futures were trading flat around 14,749 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • March 22, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

    Oil falls as European lockdowns douse recovery hopes:

    Oil prices resumed their decline on Monday, falling around 1% as worries about a drop in demand for fuel products in the wake of yet more European lockdowns dominated trading, reported Reuters.

  • March 22, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading around 14,749 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.

  • March 22, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

    Asia stocks mostly steady, weather Turkish lira squall

    Asian markets were holding their nerve on Monday as a plunge in the Turkish lira tested risk appetite, with stocks and bonds showing only a limited bid for safe-havens, reported Reuters.

  • March 22, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

    Wall Street ends mixed:

    The Nasdaq ended higher on Friday, lifted by Facebook and energy shares as U.S. Treasury yields took a break from a recent surge.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 234.79 points, or 0.71%, to 32,627.51, the S&P 500 lost 2.71 points, or 0.07%, to 3,912.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 99.07 points, or 0.76%, to 13,215.24.

  • March 22, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

    Market on Friday:

    Bulls managed to bounce back on March 19 after five days of selloff, pushing the Nifty50 back above 14,700 and the S&P BSE Sensex briefly above 50,000. The Sensex finally closed at 49,858, up 641 points, while the Nifty gained 186 points to end at 14,744.

    Sectorally, buying was seen in power, utilities, energy, FMCG and metal stocks, while realty and capital goods saw mild profit-taking.

    On the broader markets front, the BSE midcap index was up 1.3 percent and the smallcap index gained 0.4 percent.

  • March 22, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

    Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote: 

  • March 22, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

