Market Live Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 11,600; realty stocks in focus

Market opens: Sensex is up 178.93 points or 0.46 percent at 39252.85, and the Nifty jumped 46.90 points or 0.41 percent at 11596.50. Tata Motors, ITC and IndusInd Bank are the top gainers while Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank are the most active.

Among the sectors, the realty index jumped 3 percent while the banking index gained half a percent. The midcap and smallcap indices added half a percent each.