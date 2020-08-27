Market Live Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 11,600; realty stocks in focus

Live now
Aug 27, 2020 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nifty Realty jumped 4 percent led by gains from Oberoi Realty, Sunteck Realty, Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates and DLF.
Buzzing Stock: Hindustan Aeronautics share price tumbled over 11 percent after the government will sell up to 15 percent stake in the company via offer for sale (OFS). While the government proposes to sell 3,34,38,750 equity shares representing 10 percent paid-up share capital of the company (base offer size), there is an option to sell an additional 5 percent stake or 1,67,19,375 equity shares (oversubscription option).
Gold and silver are likely to remain volatile but strong support for the yellow metal is placed at Rs 51,000.
Buzzing Stock: ICICI Bank share price gained a percent after the private sector lender plans to sell up to 2 percent of its holding in ICICI Securities through an open market transaction. "The Board of Directors of the bank, at its meeting held today, approved the sale of up to 6,442,000 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each of ICICI Securities Limited (company), representing up to 2 percent of its issued and paid-up equity share capital, through an open market sale," ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Market opens: Sensex is up 178.93 points or 0.46 percent at 39252.85, and the Nifty jumped 46.90 points or 0.41 percent at 11596.50. Tata Motors, ITC and IndusInd Bank are the top gainers while Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank are the most active.
Among the sectors, the realty index jumped 3 percent while the banking index gained half a percent. The midcap and smallcap indices added half a percent each.
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 555, target at Rs 595 and M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 137.50, target at Rs 154.
ICICIdirect on market: Nifty stayed volatile for yet another day. After a gap up opening, it could not hold on to its early gains. However, a recovery was seen in leading private banks and NBFCs along with auto stocks helping the index to recover 100 points from its day’s low and finally end with a gain of 78 points. Nifty futures ended at a discount of 2 points while IV remained unchanged. The major Put base is at 11500 strike with almost 40 lakh shares while the major Call base is at the 11600 strike with almost 34 lakh shares.
The banking index continued its momentum on August 26 and gained more than 400 points on the back of continued buying in index pivotals. Midcap banks were major gainers of the day with IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank taking the lead. We expect the rally to continue towards its Call base of 24000.
The action was seen in Hero MotoCorp which rose over 6 percent, Affle India rallied 5 percent, Balaji Amines gained 6 percent, and Bajaj Electricals closed with gains of over 11 percent.