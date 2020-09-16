Market Live Updates: Indices trade in the green ahead of Fed meet, Nifty around 11,550; autos stocks shine

Market opens: Sensex is up 60.88 points or 0.16 percent at 39105.23, and the Nifty gained 18.10 points or 0.16 percent at 11539.90. Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Titan Company, Tata Motors and Bharti Airtel are the top gainers while Reliance Industries, Aurobindo Pharma and IndusInd Bank are the most active stocks.

Among the sectors, auto along with the pharma index added half a percent each while the midcap and small indices are also trading in the green.