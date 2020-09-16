Market Live Updates: Indices trade in the green ahead of Fed meet, Nifty around 11,550; autos stocks shine

Live now
Sep 16, 2020
Buzzing Stock: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price gained over 2 percent after global reserach firm Morgan Stanley maintained its overweight call on the stock with target at Rs 1,899 per share. The research firm is of the view that COVID-19 has paused its growth trajectory. However, volume recovery, cost rationalisation and asset monetisation should keep B/S healthy.
Buzzing Stock: Bharti Airtel share price gained a percent while that of Sterlite Technologies jumped over 4 percent after the telecom major selected Sterlite Technologies to build modern optical fibre network across 10 telecom circles. The new optical network will enable Airtel to deliver world-class customer experience through enhanced scalability, reduced latency, and improved bandwidth, claimed the companies.
Market opens: Sensex is up 60.88 points or 0.16 percent at 39105.23, and the Nifty gained 18.10 points or 0.16 percent at 11539.90. Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Titan Company, Tata Motors and Bharti Airtel are the top gainers while Reliance Industries, Aurobindo Pharma and IndusInd Bank are the most active stocks.
Among the sectors, auto along with the pharma index added half a percent each while the midcap and small indices are also trading in the green.
ICICIdirect on market outlook: Nifty consolidated with 11,500 acting as a midpoint. Buying in banking and pharma led the index to end positive with a decent gain of 80 points. On the option front, additions were seen in ATM Call and Put strike. We feel a consolidation move will take place before crossing the 11,600 hurdle. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 5 points while IV fell by 3%. The major Put base is at 11400 strike with almost 25 lakh shares while the major Call base is at the 11700 strike with almost 26 lakh shares.
Bank Nifty managed to hold the Put base of 22,000 and reversed during the day. Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank witnessed short covering, which helped the Bank Nifty to close above 22,500 with a gain of 1.8 percent. Bank Nifty is well placed to test its Call base of 23,000 with immediate support level of 22,000.
Markets may remain volatile in the coming week and traders should keep stock-specific action on the radar.