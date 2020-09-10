172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|market-live-updates-sgx-nifty-indicates-a-flat-opening-for-indian-indices-3-5819791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Sep 10, 2020 08:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat opening for Indian indices

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat amid Indo-China border tensions. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India.

  • September 10, 2020 08:19 AM IST

    Stocks that witnessed aggressive new short positions

  • September 10, 2020 08:18 AM IST

    Stocks that witnessed aggressive new long positions

  • September 10, 2020 08:03 AM IST

    Asian Markets: Asian markets are expected to swing higher on Thursday, after U.S. stocks reversed course from a three-day losing streak that led the technology-heavy Nasdaq into correction territory. Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 1.28 percent in early trading and Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.13 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.85 percent.

  • September 10, 2020 08:01 AM IST

    US Markets: Wall Street’s main indexes ended higher on Wednesday to snap a three-session losing skid as investors jumped back in to take advantage of the pullback in technology-related stocks, a day after the Nasdaq confirmed correction territory.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 439.58 points, or 1.6%, to close at 27,940.47, the S&P 500 gained 67.12 points, or 2.01%, to 3,398.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 293.87 points, or 2.71%, to 11,141.56.

  • September 10, 2020 07:55 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

