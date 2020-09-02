Market Live Updates: Indices rangebound but Mid-Smallcap outshine; RIL, Bharti Airtel top gainers

Live now
Sep 02, 2020
highlights
Bajaj Auto share price shed 2%:
Adani Green hits 52-week high:
Rupee opens lower at 73.05:
Steel Strips Wheels shares gain:
Vodafone Idea share price jumps 10%:
Granules India's Promoter Creates Pledge
Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, promoter of Granules India, has created a pledge of 89.75 lakh shares of company for raising funds through debt for repayment of existing personal borrowing.
"This enabled us to get release of the existing pledge of 89.75 lakh shares given to the existing lenders. There is no change in the total quantity of the pledge of equity shares," company said.
Ipca Laboratories in Focus
Ipca said it has allotted 5 lakh equity shares of Rs 2 each fully paid-up for cash at a price of Rs 955 per equity share aggregating to Rs 47.75 crore to members of the Promoters /Promoter Group of the company.
Kuvera.in Partners with Vested Finance to Offer International Investing
Online investment platform Kuvera.in said it has partnered with Vested Finance, an online investment platform that enables Indian investors to invest in the US stock market in a manner that’s never been possible before.
"With easy and commission-free access to the US market through Vested Finance, investors can enjoy the benefits of geographical diversification and safeguard their portfolios from a single currency risk," Kuvera said in its statement.
'Trade cautiously until unwinding cools off; Biocon among top 3 trading ideas'
For the rest of the week the range looks shifted towards 11,700-11,350 as of now.
Buzzing Stock: Bajaj Auto share price was down over 2 percent after the company declared its auto sales numbers from the month of August. Total domestic sales in August stood at 1,85,879 units as compared to 2,08,109 units in the same month of 2019, a drop of 11 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing. Total two-wheeler sales declined 1 percent to 3,21,058 units as against 3,25,300 units in August 2019.
Buzzing Stock: Shares of Adani Green rallied more than 5 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high on September 2 after Mercom Capital ranked the Adani Group as the #1 global solar power generation asset owner in terms of operating, under construction, and awarded solar projects.
Adani’s renewable energy portfolio exceeds the total capacity installed by the entire United States solar industry in 2019 and will displace over 1.4 billion tons of carbon dioxide over the life of its assets, the company said in a note to exchanges.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee has opened lower at 73.05 against the US dollar on September 2, falling 19 paise following increase in greenback. The currency closed at 72.86 a dollar in previous session, gaining a percent, which was the biggest single session gain since December 18, 2018.
Market Update: Sensex is down 128.78 points or 0.33 percent at 38772.02, and the Nifty shed 26.90 points or 0.23 percent at 11443.40. The top gainers included Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel and Coal India while the top losers are Power Grid, Grasim Industries and Bajaj Auto.
Amonhg the sectors, the banking indes is down a percent while the realty index shed half a percent. The smallcap index gained close to a percent while the midcap index is flat.