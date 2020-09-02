Market Live Updates: Indices rangebound but Mid-Smallcap outshine; RIL, Bharti Airtel top gainers

Granules India's Promoter Creates Pledge

Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, promoter of Granules India, has created a pledge of 89.75 lakh shares of company for raising funds through debt for repayment of existing personal borrowing.

"This enabled us to get release of the existing pledge of 89.75 lakh shares given to the existing lenders. There is no change in the total quantity of the pledge of equity shares," company said.