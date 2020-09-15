Market Live Updates: Indices near day's high with Nifty around 11,500; pharma stocks gain, ITC drags

Viram Shah, CEO and Co-Founder, Vested Finance

Investors that are remitting more than 7 lakh to invest in the international markets will be subject to the new TCS that is applicable from October 1.

This TCS will be collected by the authorized dealers i.e. the banks themselves. The main purpose of introducing this tax was for the government to widen the tax net.

As per the government's findings, many individuals utilizing the LRS were not paying taxes at all. For regular taxpayers, the TCS will be available as credit or as a refund depending on the taxes they owe.

In fact, one can offset their TDS obligations. For example - salaried individuals can reduce their monthly TDS deductions.