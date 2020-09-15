Market Live Updates: Indices near day's high with Nifty around 11,500; pharma stocks gain, ITC drags

Live now
Sep 15, 2020
Sakthi Sugars Q1: Consolidated net loss at Rs 47.1 crore against loss of Rs 45.1 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue went down 13 percent at Rs 158.3 crore against Rs 181.9 crore (YoY).
Buzzing Stock: Minda Industries share price gained over 3 percent after the company raises over Rs 242 crore through rights issue. he auto components maker said it has raised over Rs 242 crore by way of a rights issue to existing investors. On June 29, the board of directors of Minda Industries approved issuance of equity shares by way of a rights issue to eligible equity shareholders of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 250 crore.
EPFO Board agree on filing criminal complaint against Reliance Capital: EPFO Board unanimously agree on filing criminal complaint against Reliance Capital after default in debt repayment to EPFO. In September 2019, CARE Ratings downgraded Reliance Capital’s debt to default. EPFO has an exposure of approx Rs 2,500 crore to Reliance Capital. EPFO seeks urgent attention of court as retirement money is involved, sources to CNBC-TV18 said.
Companies having promoter integrity, high sector tailwinds, sales and profit growth sustenance, margins improvement are must to have which is what our 5GCPM framework focuses upon.
Viram Shah, CEO and Co-Founder, Vested Finance
Investors that are remitting more than 7 lakh to invest in the international markets will be subject to the new TCS that is applicable from October 1.
This TCS will be collected by the authorized dealers i.e. the banks themselves. The main purpose of introducing this tax was for the government to widen the tax net.
As per the government's findings, many individuals utilizing the LRS were not paying taxes at all. For regular taxpayers, the TCS will be available as credit or as a refund depending on the taxes they owe.
In fact, one can offset their TDS obligations. For example - salaried individuals can reduce their monthly TDS deductions.
Buzzing Stock: Shares of Future Retail tanked 5 percent after the company reported its June quarter scorecard. In Q1FY21, the company incurred a net loss of Rs 561.95 crore against a profit of Rs 159.24 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Market Update: Sensex is up 195.26 points or 0.5 percent at 38951.89, and the Nifty gained 60.80 points or 0.53 percent at 11500.80. Pharma stocks gained the most led by JB Chemicals, Cipla, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs and Sun Pharma. Eicher Motors, ITC and Tata Motors added a percent each.
Among the sectors, the pharma index jumped over 2 percent while the banking index gained half a percent. The midcap and smallcap indices are also trading in the green.
Buzzing Stock: Shares of SREI Infrastructure Finance surged almost 10 percent after the company released its June quarter scorecard which showed a significant rise in the company's profit on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. The company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 23.01 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as compared to a loss of Rs 69.29 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Anuj Gupta - DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking: THe USD-INR pair appreciated by 0.09 percent on September 14 and closed at 73.47 levels. Rupee appreciated yesterday on the back of weakness in dollar as US data shown slower growth in US. Chinese yuan hit a 16-month high of 6.8053 yuan per dollar on Monday and last traded at 6.8098 as China's retail sales and industrial output data for August due later in the day is its immediate focus.
We are expecting more appreciation to be seen in Indian rupee.Traders can sell USD-INR at 73.40 levels with stop loss of 73.80 for target of 72.80 levels. Rupee may test 72.00 soon.