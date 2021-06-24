MARKET NEWS

June 24, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST

Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a cautious start for Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India with a 19 points gain.

  • June 24, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum tumble; Dogecoin in green

    Cryptocurrency prices of most of the coins continue to be in the red on June 24. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.32 trillion, a 1.9 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $93.69 billion, which makes a 37.09 percent decrease.

    The volume of all stable coins is now $74.89 billion – 79.93 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $35,325.09 and its dominance is currently 46.62 percent, a decrease of 0.71 percent over the day. Read more

  • June 24, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

    Company earnings today: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Ashok Leyland, Allied Computers International, Bodal Chemicals, CL Educate, Deep Industries, Everest Kanto Cylinder, Essar Shipping, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Mudra Financial Services, PTC India, South India Paper Mills, Sundaram Multi Pap, Take Solutions, Thangamayil Jewellery, and West Coast Paper Mills.

  • June 24, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

    Asian Markets: Asian markets struggled for direction in Thursday morning trade after the S&P 500 on Wall Street snapped its two-day winning streak overnight. Nikkei 225 hovered above the flatline while the Topix index slipped 0.11%. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.35%.

  • June 24, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India with a 19 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,715 on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • June 24, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST

    US Markets: The Nasdaq hovered near its all-time high on Wednesday, helped by a boost from Tesla shares, with investors cheering data that showed a record peak for U.S. factory activity in June.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 11.66 points, or 0.03%, at 33,933.92, the S&P 500 was up 1.45 points, or 0.03%, at 4,247.89, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 16.05 points, or 0.11%, at 14,269.32.

  • June 24, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

