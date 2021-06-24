Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a cautious start for Indian indices

June 24, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum tumble; Dogecoin in green

Cryptocurrency prices of most of the coins continue to be in the red on June 24. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.32 trillion, a 1.9 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $93.69 billion, which makes a 37.09 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $74.89 billion – 79.93 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $35,325.09 and its dominance is currently 46.62 percent, a decrease of 0.71 percent over the day. Read more