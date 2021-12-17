Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat amid weak global cues; Rategain Travel Technologies to list today

December 17, 2021 / 08:58 AM IST

Bank of England raises interest rates

The Bank of England on Thursday became the world's first major central bank to raise borrowing costs since the coronavirus pandemic hammered the global economy, as it said inflation was likely to hit 6% in April - three times its target level.

In a second surprise for investors in six weeks, the BoE said it had to act, even as the Omicron coronavirus variant sweeps Britain, because it saw warning signs that underlying inflation pressure might become long-lasting.

The nine-member MPC voted 8-1 to raise Bank Rate to 0.25% from 0.1%, with external member Silvana Tenreyro providing the only dissenting voice.

The MPC pointed to the likelihood of further rate hikes ahead.