December 17, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST
Live now
auto refresh
December 17, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat amid weak global cues; Rategain Travel Technologies to list today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT index up 1 percent and auto index down 1 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading lower.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex57,736.52-164.62 -0.28%
    Nifty 5017,196.00-52.40 -0.30%
    Nifty Bank36,232.85-315.80 -0.86%
    Nifty 50 17,196.00 -52.40 (-0.30%)
    Fri, Dec 17, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Infosys1,815.0043.40 +2.45%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Titan Company2,309.00-48.25 -2.05%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT36861.20700.90 +1.94%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Auto10832.90-112.85 -1.03%


  • December 17, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened flat on December 17 amid weak global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 41.45 points or 0.07% at 57859.69, and the Nifty was down 10.70 points or 0.06% at 17237.70. About 1076 shares have advanced, 786 shares declined, and 90 shares are unchanged.

    Wipro, Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Titan Company, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank.

  • December 17, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST

    US jobless claims rise to a still-low 206,000

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week despite signs that the U.S. labor market is rebounding from last year’s coronavirus recession.

    Jobless claims rose by 18,000 to a 206,000, still low by historical standards. The four-week average, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, fell by 16,000 to less than 204,000, the lowest level since mid-November 1969, according Department of Labor figures released Thursday.

    Altogether, 1.8 million Americans were receiving traditional jobless benefits the week that ended Dec. 4, down by 154,000 from the previous week.

  • December 17, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session amid weak global cues.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 13.04 points or 0.02% at 57914.18, and the Nifty was down 56.90 points or 0.33% at 17191.50.

  • December 17, 2021 / 08:58 AM IST

    Bank of England raises interest rates

    The Bank of England on Thursday became the world's first major central bank to raise borrowing costs since the coronavirus pandemic hammered the global economy, as it said inflation was likely to hit 6% in April - three times its target level.

    In a second surprise for investors in six weeks, the BoE said it had to act, even as the Omicron coronavirus variant sweeps Britain, because it saw warning signs that underlying inflation pressure might become long-lasting.

    The nine-member MPC voted 8-1 to raise Bank Rate to 0.25% from 0.1%, with external member Silvana Tenreyro providing the only dissenting voice.

    The MPC pointed to the likelihood of further rate hikes ahead.

  • December 17, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,468.71 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,533.15 crore in the Indian equity market on December 16, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • December 17, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

    ICICI Direct
     
    Indian markets are likely open on a muted note tracking weak global cues as central banks globally are prioritising the fight against elevated price pressures by tightening monetary policies while also keeping a wary eye on the impact of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

    US markets ended lower tracking losses in IT stocks amid release of macroeconomic data.

  • December 17, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST

    BOJ decides to taper corporate debt buying

    The Bank of Japan on Friday decided to taper its corporate debt purchases to pre-pandemic levels and scale back some of its emergency funding scheme upon reaching the March 2022 deadline.

    As widely expected, the central bank maintained its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and that for 10-year bond yields around 0%.

    The BOJ last year ramped up purchases of corporate bonds and commercial paper, and pledged to buy at a pace that increases the balance of its holdings by up to 20 trillion yen ($175 billion) until March 2022. It also put in place a separate loan scheme aimed at channelling funds to small firms through financial institutions.

  • December 17, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

    Prashant Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities

    The street will spy with one big eye if the Fed destroys’ the stock market’s rally to quash inflation. So, the trading theme will revolve around how much financial conditions the Fed will place to tighten to tamp down inflation. 

    Nifty’s major hurdles are seen at 17641 mark, while intraday hurdles seen at 17467 mark. Expect waterfall of selling below Nifty 17101 mark.

    The Nifty options data for December series suggests Nifty is likely to be in a trading range of 16500-17500 zone. Maximum Call OI is at 18000 followed by 17500 strike price. So, the 17500 mark will be Nifty’s crucial resistance zone.

  • December 17, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST

    Rategain Travel Technologies to debut on December 17:

    Rategain Travel Technologies is likely to debut with a 10-15 percent premium on the bourses, given the growth prospects fuelled by the opening of the economy and the healthy subscription the public issue received, experts feel.

    The listing of its equity shares will take place on December 17.

    The largest Software as a Service (SaaS) company in the hospitality and travel industry in India mopped up Rs 1,335.74 crore, at a price of Rs 425 per share, from its public issue that was subscribed 17.41 times during December 7-9. Click to read more

  • December 17, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST

    Asian Markets Update:

    Asian Markets Update:
