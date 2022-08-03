 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start for Indian indices; Wal St falls, Asian markets gain

Rakesh Patil
Aug 03, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,370.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST. US markets ended lower on Tuesday, while Asian markets are trading mostly higher.

Stock Market Today:

TAGS: #LIVE BLOGS #Local Markets #Nifty #Sensex
first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:32 am
