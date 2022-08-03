GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
Markets
Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start for Indian indices; Wal St falls, Asian markets gain
Rakesh Patil
Aug 03, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,370.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST. US markets ended lower on Tuesday, while Asian markets are trading mostly higher.
Stock Market Today:
Rakesh Patil
TAGS:
#LIVE BLOGS
#Local Markets
#Nifty
#Sensex
first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:32 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.