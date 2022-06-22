Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 15,500, Sensex tanks 550 pts dragged by oil & gas, metal stocks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading lower with oil & gas, metal, power, realty, IT, bank and capital goods indices down 1-3 percent.
Astral completes acquisition of Gem Paints
Astral has subscribed to Optionally Convertible Debentures of Rs 194 crore issued and allotted by Gem Paints Private Limited.
Further, the Company has appointed majority directors on the Board of Gem Paints Private Limited and Esha Paints Private Limited and control is established in terms of the aforesaid Debenture Subscription Agreement.
Accordingly, Gem Paints Private Limited and Esha Paints Private Limited have become subsidiary and step down subsidiary of the company.
Gold Prices Update:
Gold prices eased on Wednesday as the dollar firmed, although bullion still traded in a narrow range as investors awaited fresh cues from top central banks on their monetary policy plans, especially from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,827.03 per ounce by 0231 GMT, extending losses to a fourth straight session. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.6% to $1,828.10.
Nifty Metal index slipped 3 percent dragged by the Hindustan Copper, Nalco, Hindalco Industries
Jain Irrigation to merge international irrigation business with Rivulis:
Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (JISL) share price surged 17 percent after company board has decided to merge its international irrigation business with Rivulis Pte Ltd., a part of Singapore's Temasek Group, to create a global irrigation and climate major and considerably reduce the company's debt.
JISL will merge irrigation business worth Rs 4200 crore with Rivulis of which Rs 2,700 crore will be used to repay it's all overseas debt and Rs 200 crore will come to the parent company, a PTI report stated. Click to Read More
JMC Projects secures new orders of Rs 874 crore
JMC Projects (India) has secured new orders of Rs 874 crore.
The orders included construction of elevated viaduct & five elevated stations of Kanpur Metro Rail Project of Rs 459 crore and civil works for a data centre and B&F projects in India of Rs 415 crore.
BSE Oil & Gas index shed 2 percent dragged by the ONGC, Gail, Adani Total Gas
Kalpataru Power Transmission bags orders of Rs 1,416 crore
Kalpataru Power Transmission & its international subsidiaries has secured new orders / notification of awards of Rs 1,416 crore.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens
: Indian indices opened on negative note on June 22 with Nifty below 15600.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 377.58 points or 0.72% at 52154.49, and the Nifty was down 119.80 points or 0.77% at 15519. About 711 shares have advanced, 1075 shares declined, and 78 shares are unchanged.
Hindalco Industries, ONGC, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Coal India were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Dr Reddys Laboratories, Asian Paints, HUL, Bajaj Auto and HDFC.
ICICI Direct
The Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note today tracking mixed global cues. Investors globally are awaiting a key testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell due later in the day.
US markets ended higher tracking gains in technology stocks amid release of macroeconomic data.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Even as US markets ended firm in overnight trades, weakness in most of the Asian indices could weigh on domestic benchmarks in early trades. On the other hand, Nifty’s technical charts suggest ‘Bullish Morning Star Candlestick Pattern’.
Nifty’s make-or break support for the day is seen at 15453 and then good support at the recent low of 15181 mark. We suspect Bank Nifty too is aiming for a significant rebound with the biggest support seen at 32155 mark.
Upside, however, may be capped on reports of fears that the global economy will slow dramatically amidst an aggressive tightening from major central banks across the globe to rein in record inflation that has rattled the sentiment.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened flat at 78.08 per dollar on Wednesday versus Tuesday's close of 78.08.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 79.46 points or 0.15% at 52452.61, and the Nifty was down 169.60 points or 1.08% at 15469.20.
Asian stocks stumble as Wall St optimism peters out
Asian stocks slipped in volatile trade on Wednesday, failing to extend Wall Street's rally as persistent worries about interest rates and inflation remained a key focus for investors, while the Japanese yen hit a fresh 24-year low against the dollar.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1%, but was still up 1.39% on the more than five-week low it hit on Monday. Tokyo's Nikkei gave up early gains and was flat.
Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal gets board endorsement
Twitter's board has recommended unanimously that shareholders approve the proposed $44 billion sale of the company to billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday.
Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signaling considerable doubt that it will happen.
Shares rose about 3 percent to $38.98 before the opening bell Tuesday, far short of the $54.20 per-share that Musk has offered for each share. The company's stock last reached that level on April 5 when it offered Musk a seat on the board before he had offered to buy all of Twitter.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold Rs 2,701.21 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 3,066.41 crore worth of shares on June 21, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Adani Enterprises, 10 others keen on bidding for coal import tenders: Coal India Limited
Adani Enterprises and 10 other companies including offshore firms have expressed interest in bidding for coal import tenders floated by Coal India Limited, the public sector minor said on Tuesday.
In a statement, the miner said it has held three pre-bid meetings with prospective coal importing agencies evincing interest in pitching in, in the three international competitive bidding e-tenders that the company had floated earlier in the month for import of coal.
Bond Yields Updates:
Zomato board meeting on June 24:
A meeting of the board of directors of Zomato is scheduled to be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, to discuss a potential acquisition transaction by the company, the consideration for which may be discharged through issuance of equity shares of the company by way of a preferential issue.
In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.69 percent or Rs 1.10 at Rs 66.15 on the BSE.
SAIL's AK Tulsiani takes charge as Director Finance
State-owned SAIL on Tuesday said Anil Kumar Tulsiani has taken over the charge of Director (Finance) from Monday.
In his last role as Executive Director at SAIL, Tulsiani has been working towards improving the topline AND the bottom line for the company and ensuring efficient fund management and resource allocation, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a statement.
PVR-INOX merger gets clearance from BSE and NSE
Multiplex operators PVR and INOX Leisure on Tuesday said that they have received clearances for their merger from bourses NSE and BSE.
"The company has received observation letter with 'no adverse observations' dated June 20, 2022 from BSE Ltd and observation letter with 'no objection' dated June 21, 2022 from National Stock Exchange of India Ltd respectively in relation to the scheme of amalgamation," said PVR in a regulatory filing.
Bharti Airtel Netherlands arm commences cash tender offer
Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) B.V. commenced cash tender offer for upto USD 300,000,000 of its USD 1,000,000,000 5.350% Guaranteed Senior Notes due 2024, guaranteed by Bharti Airtel
The purpose of the tender offer is for the company to optimize its balance sheet and reduce debt.
In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 653.75, up Rs 12.25, or 1.91 percent on the BSE
HDFC Bank to add 1,500-2,000 branches every year for 5 years
HDFC Bank proposes to double its network of branches in the next three to five years by adding 1,500 to 2,000 branches annually, which would akin to adding a new HDFC Bank every five years, said its managing director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan.
In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 1,335.85, up Rs 13.85, or 1.05 percent on the BSE.
Crude Price Updates:
Oil prices skidded in early trade on Wednesday amid a push by U.S. President Joe Biden to bring down soaring fuel costs, including pressure on major U.S. firms to help ease the pain for drivers during the country's peak summer demand.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.34, or 1,2%, to $108.18 a barrel at 0031 GMT, while Brent crude futures dropped $1.33, or 1.2%, to $113.32 a barrel.
Asian Markets trade lower
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 32 points or 0.20 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,590.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
Wall Street gains over 2%:
Wall Street's major indexes jumped over 2% on Tuesday as investors scooped up shares of megacap growth and energy companies after the stock market swooned last week on worries over a global economic downturn.
All 11 major S&P 500 sectors gained, as stocks rebounded broadly after the benchmark index last week logged its biggest weekly percentage decline since March 2020.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 641.47 points, or 2.15%, to 30,530.25, and the S&P 500 gained 89.95 points, or 2.45%, at 3,764.79. The Nasdaq Composite added 270.95 points, or 2.51%, at 11,069.30.
Market on Tuesday:
Indian equity benchmark extended gains for the second day on June 21, lifted by buying across sectors, especially in metals and IT names, and falling commodity prices.
At close, the Sensex was up 934.23 points, or 1.81 percent, at 52,532.07, while the Nifty added 288.65 points, or, 1.9 percent to close at 15,638.80, their best performance in three weeks.
All the sectoral indices ended in the green, with Nifty auto, IT, energy, metal, pharma and PSU bank rising 2-4 percent.
Titan Company, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Coal India and Adani Ports were among the top Nifty gainers.
Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks. The BSE midcap index jumped 2.4 percent and smallcap index added 3 percent.