Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 15,500, Sensex tanks 550 pts dragged by oil & gas, metal stocks

June 22, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Astral completes acquisition of Gem Paints

Astral has subscribed to Optionally Convertible Debentures of Rs 194 crore issued and allotted by Gem Paints Private Limited.

Further, the Company has appointed majority directors on the Board of Gem Paints Private Limited and Esha Paints Private Limited and control is established in terms of the aforesaid Debenture Subscription Agreement.

Accordingly, Gem Paints Private Limited and Esha Paints Private Limited have become subsidiary and step down subsidiary of the company.