 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 15,500, Sensex tanks 550 pts dragged by oil & gas, metal stocks

Rakesh Patil
Jun 22, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading lower with oil & gas, metal, power, realty, IT, bank and capital goods indices down 1-3 percent.

June 22, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Astral completes acquisition of Gem Paints

Astral has subscribed to Optionally Convertible Debentures of Rs 194 crore issued and allotted by Gem Paints Private Limited.

Further, the Company has appointed majority directors on the Board of Gem Paints Private Limited and Esha Paints Private Limited and control is established in terms of the aforesaid Debenture Subscription Agreement.

Accordingly, Gem Paints Private Limited and Esha Paints Private Limited have become subsidiary and step down subsidiary of the company.

June 22, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Gold Prices Update:

Gold prices eased on Wednesday as the dollar firmed, although bullion still traded in a narrow range as investors awaited fresh cues from top central banks on their monetary policy plans, especially from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,827.03 per ounce by 0231 GMT, extending losses to a fourth straight session. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.6% to $1,828.10.

June 22, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Nifty Metal index slipped 3 percent dragged by the Hindustan Copper, Nalco, Hindalco Industries

June 22, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Jain Irrigation to merge international irrigation business with Rivulis

:

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (JISL) share price surged 17 percent after company board has decided to merge its international irrigation business with Rivulis Pte Ltd., a part of Singapore's Temasek Group, to create a global irrigation and climate major and considerably reduce the company's debt.

JISL will merge irrigation business worth Rs 4200 crore with Rivulis of which Rs 2,700 crore will be used to repay it's all overseas debt and Rs 200 crore will come to the parent company, a PTI report stated. Click to Read More

June 22, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

JMC Projects secures new orders of Rs 874 crore

JMC Projects (India) has secured new orders of Rs 874 crore.

The orders included construction of elevated viaduct & five elevated stations of Kanpur Metro Rail Project of Rs 459 crore and civil works for a data centre and B&F projects in India of Rs 415 crore.

June 22, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

BSE Oil & Gas index shed 2 percent dragged by the ONGC, Gail, Adani Total Gas

June 22, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

Kalpataru Power Transmission bags orders of Rs 1,416 crore

Kalpataru Power Transmission & its international subsidiaries has secured new orders / notification of awards of Rs 1,416 crore.

June 22, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

June 22, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Market Opens

: Indian indices opened on negative note on June 22 with Nifty below 15600.

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 377.58 points or 0.72% at 52154.49, and the Nifty was down 119.80 points or 0.77% at 15519. About 711 shares have advanced, 1075 shares declined, and 78 shares are unchanged.

Hindalco Industries, ONGC, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Coal India were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Dr Reddys Laboratories, Asian Paints, HUL, Bajaj Auto and HDFC.