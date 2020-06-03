App
Jun 03, 2020 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 10,100, Sensex up 400 pts; SBI, Bajaj Finance most active

Benchmark indices are trading higher with Nifty above 10,100 mark supported by bank, auto, pharma and metal stocks.

  • June 03, 2020 01:18 PM IST

    Rupee Updates: Indian rupee erased all the intraday gains and trading flat at 75.36 per dollar after it opened 33 paise higher at 75.03 per dollar against previous close of 75.36.

  • June 03, 2020 01:11 PM IST

    European Markets trade firm:

  • June 03, 2020 01:03 PM IST

    At 13:02 IST, the Sensex was up 396.78 points or 1.17% at 34222.31, and the Nifty was up 124.60 points or 1.25% at 10103.70.

  • June 03, 2020 12:58 PM IST

    Moody’s revises rating of IOC: Credit Rating agency Moody’s has revised the credit rating of Indian Oil’s debt instrument viz. Senior unsecured debt – foreign currency from Baa2 to Baa3. 

  • June 03, 2020 12:45 PM IST

    Tata Steel to allot NCDs: The committee of directors approved allotment of 4,000 – 8.08% p.a Unsecured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Floating Coupon, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value Rs 10,00,000 each, for cash aggregating to Rs 400 crore, on private placement basis.

  • June 03, 2020 12:31 PM IST

    Buzzing: Indraprastha Gas (IGL) share price added 5 percent on June 3 after Morgan Stanley maintained overweight rating on the stock with a target at Rs 471 per share.

  • June 03, 2020 12:15 PM IST

    Long Buildup and Short Buildup Data:

  • June 03, 2020 11:59 AM IST

    The new disinvestment policy unlikely to come up for cabinet nod before July and government not to divest below 51% in NTPC, PFC and Power Grid, quoting sources, reported CNBC-TV18.

