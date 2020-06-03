Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 10,100, Sensex up 400 pts; SBI, Bajaj Finance most active

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 03, 2020 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Rupee Updates:
European Markets trade firm:
Moody’s revises rating of IOC:
Tata Steel to allot NCDs:
IGL gains 5%:
Morgan Stanley on IGL:
Lupin signs distribution agreements for Namuscla:
Rupee Updates:
IndusInd Bank share price gains:
PMI Data:
Britannia hits record high:
Rupee opens:
Motherson Sumi gains 3%:
Gold Updates:
Crude Updates:
ICRA's rating on IDFC First Bank:
RIL rights issue:
US Markets end higher:
SGX Nifty:
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
'Ratings downgrade induced weakness is an ideal opportunity to sell dollars'
For the month June, we expect rupee to strengthen on the back of continued foreign flows, lower current account deficit on back of lower crude oil prices, weaker dollar on expectation negative…
Rupee Updates: Indian rupee erased all the intraday gains and trading flat at 75.36 per dollar after it opened 33 paise higher at 75.03 per dollar against previous close of 75.36.
European Markets trade firm:
At 13:02 IST, the Sensex was up 396.78 points or 1.17% at 34222.31, and the Nifty was up 124.60 points or 1.25% at 10103.70.
Moody’s revises rating of IOC: Credit Rating agency Moody’s has revised the credit rating of Indian Oil’s debt instrument viz. Senior unsecured debt – foreign currency from Baa2 to Baa3.
Tata Steel to allot NCDs: The committee of directors approved allotment of 4,000 – 8.08% p.a Unsecured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Floating Coupon, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value Rs 10,00,000 each, for cash aggregating to Rs 400 crore, on private placement basis.
Buzzing: Indraprastha Gas (IGL) share price added 5 percent on June 3 after Morgan Stanley maintained overweight rating on the stock with a target at Rs 471 per share.
Long Buildup and Short Buildup Data:
The new disinvestment policy unlikely to come up for cabinet nod before July and government not to divest below 51% in NTPC, PFC and Power Grid, quoting sources, reported CNBC-TV18.