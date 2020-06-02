Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 9,900; Kotak Mahindra Bank top gainer, metals lose shine

Hareesh V- Head Commodity Research- Geojit:

Hints of economic recovery as more countries eased lockdown curbs and gaining equities likely to hit the safe-haven demand of the yellow metal. However, lingering US-China tensions, protests in the United Sates and an underperforming dollar would curb major liquidation pressure.

Prices need to stabiles above USD 1745 to strengthen the present buying momentum towards USD 1775 followed by USD 1800 levels. Else, may see a corrective selling pressure for the day.