you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 02, 2020 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 9,900; Kotak Mahindra Bank top gainer, metals lose shine

Benchmark indices are trading higher with Nifty around 9,900 level. Except metal, other sectoral indices are trading in the green. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 1 percent each.

  • June 02, 2020 11:22 AM IST

    Nifty Pharma Index rose 1 percent supported by the Glenmark, Cadila Healthcare, Sun Pharma:

  • June 02, 2020 11:16 AM IST

    Rupee Updates: Indian rupee is trading flat at 75.56 per dollar against previous close of 75.54, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market..

  • June 02, 2020 11:13 AM IST

    Strides gets USFDA approval: Strides Pharma Science's step‐down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte., Singapore, has received approval for Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment USP, 0.05% from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

  • June 02, 2020 11:06 AM IST

    Hareesh V- Head Commodity Research- Geojit:

    Hints of economic recovery as more countries eased lockdown curbs and gaining equities likely to hit the safe-haven demand of the yellow metal. However, lingering US-China tensions, protests in the United Sates and an underperforming dollar would curb major liquidation pressure.

    Prices need to stabiles above USD 1745 to strengthen the present buying momentum towards USD 1775 followed by USD 1800 levels. Else, may see a corrective selling pressure for the day.

  • June 02, 2020 10:59 AM IST

    Most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes

  • June 02, 2020 10:54 AM IST

    Buzzing Stock: Shares of Voltas gained 7 percent as most of brokerages remained positive on the stock, though they cut full year earnings estimates due to nationwide lockdown started on March 25 to control the spread of COVID-19.

  • June 02, 2020 10:41 AM IST

    Rahul Bajoria, Chief India Economist, Barclays: The headline PMI recovered slightly to 30.8 in May from 27.4 in April, despite some relaxation of COVID containment measures. Due to production and supply chain issues in necessary consumer goods, and lack of accessibility for services and manpower, India’s economic vitals will continue to flash red for some more time, and a return to normalcy may only start be seen through from the third quarter of the calendar year 2020.

    We expect growth to weaken further, as the extended lockdown continues to cause heavy economic losses. We expect the long period of lockdown, which began in late March, and has now been extended until end-June to have a tremendous economic impact.

  • June 02, 2020 10:31 AM IST

    Buzzing Stock: Kotak Mahindra Bank share price jumped almost 6 percent after billionaire banker and Managing Director Uday Kotak reportedly agreed to sell stake worth around Rs 6,000 crore in the private sector lender. The aim is to comply with a settlement agreement struck with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in January on promoter stake dilution, sources told Moneycontrol.

  • June 02, 2020 10:30 AM IST

