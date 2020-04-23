Market Live: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty above 9,200; bank, IT shine

Live now
Apr 23, 2020 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Buzzing Stock: Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank climbed over 3 percent a day after the company said its board had approved raising of capital by way of issue of equity shares. CLSA and Morgan Stanley remain positive.
Buzzing Stock: Share price of Vodafone Idea surged almost 12 percent after Vodafone Group said it has accelerated a payment of USD 200 million (about Rs 1,530 crore) to Vodafone Idea, due in September 2020, under the terms of the 'contingent liability mechanism'.
Gold price today: Yellow metal steady, could witness selling around 46,500
Experts feel that there could be some selling pressure around 46500 levels per 10 gm, and on the downside 45,900 is likely to lend support.
Buzzing Stock: Share price of Zee Entertainment jumped 10 percent after Florida Retirement System (FRS) bought little more than half a percent stake in the company on April 22. FRS acquired 51,09,188 equity shares at Rs 141.29 per share.
Market Opens: Sensex is up 79.92 points or 0.25% at 31459.47, and the Nifty up 30.15 points or 0.33% at 9217.45. The pharma and the IT index added half a percent each while auto stocks dragged.
Oil Prices: Oil extended gains on Thursday amid signs that producers are cutting production to cope with a collapse in demand for fuel as the coronavirus outbreak ravages the world’s economies. Brent crude was up 33 cents, or 1.6%, at $20.70 a barrel by 0254 GMT.