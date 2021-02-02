Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open higher on positive global cues

February 02, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

S&P 500 posts biggest gain since Nov 24:

The S&P 500 registered its biggest daily percentage gain since Nov. 24 on Monday after a steep sell-off last week, and technology-related shares led the advance, while a move by retail traders into silver drove up mining shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 229.29 points, or 0.76%, to 30,211.91, the S&P 500 gained 59.62 points, or 1.61%, to 3,773.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 332.70 points, or 2.55%, to 13,403.39.