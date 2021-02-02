MARKET NEWS

February 02, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open higher on positive global cues

The Nifty futures were trading higher around 14,458.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

  • February 02, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

    S&P 500 posts biggest gain since Nov 24:

    The S&P 500 registered its biggest daily percentage gain since Nov. 24 on Monday after a steep sell-off last week, and technology-related shares led the advance, while a move by retail traders into silver drove up mining shares.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 229.29 points, or 0.76%, to 30,211.91, the S&P 500 gained 59.62 points, or 1.61%, to 3,773.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 332.70 points, or 2.55%, to 13,403.39.

  • February 02, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 100 points or 0.70 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 14,458.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

  • February 02, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

    Asian markets trade firm:

    Asian markets looked set for a modestly firmer start on Tuesday as global markets faced another chaotic week, with retail investors expanding their duel with Wall Street into commodities and driving up the price of silver.

    In early Asian trade, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 benchmark was up 0.81% and South Korea’s KOSPI up 0.79%, adding to a rally in the previous session. Japan’s Nikkei futures rose 0.6% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures eased 0.1%.

  • February 02, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

    Market on Monday:

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered what she promised—"a Budget like never before". The Street responded with equal enthusiasm as the bulls pushed the S&P BSE Sensex higher by over 2,300 points, Nifty50 above 14,200 levels, and NiftyBank to a record high.

    The market recorded the best Budget Day percentage gains in 2 decades.

    Investor wealth in terms of market capitalisation rose by over Rs 6 lakh crore in a single trading session. The average market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies rose from Rs 186.12 lakh crore as on January 29 to Rs 192.46 lakh crore as on February 1.

  • February 02, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Hello Readers. Start your day with Buffett's famous quote about the stock market.

  • February 02, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

