Market Live Updates: Dalal Street eyes FM's Budget speech; global markets trade higher

Stock Market Live Updates: Traders and investors will be keenly watching out of Finance Minister's Budget presentation on February 1. On the other hand, market may get a boost as global markets trade higher.
Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers on Budget expectations: Investors are expected to remain focused on three key factors from the pre-election year Budget 2023, firstly equity investors are expecting a uniform tax structure for capital gains which might help taxpayers to have more disposable income.
Secondly, investors will be looking for fiscal consolidation which is necessary for financial stability in the economy and thirdly, investors are contemplating policy reforms to rationalise bottlenecks for growth such as subsidies, a clear roadmap for disinvestment targets and expediting the much-awaited PSU privatisation or consolidation, he added.
Overall, the pre-budget rallies were seen in six out of the last 10 years, and post-budget, the market declined six times out of the past 10 years. Moreover, the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) benchmark index Nifty 50 has fallen seven times on Budget days.
April-December 2022 fiscal deficit rises to Rs 9.93 lakh crore, 59.8% of FY23 target:
The government's fiscal deficit widened to Rs 9.93 lakh crore in the April-December period, accounting for 59.8 percent of the full-year target for 2022-23, data released on January 31 by the Controller General of Accounts showed.
The fiscal deficit in the first nine months of the last financial year was 50.4 percent of last year's target. The total revenue receipts for the April-December period stood at Rs 22.83 lakh crore, which is 79.9 percent of the budget estimate for FY23. In the comparable year-ago period, total receipts had hit 89.1 percent of the budget estimate. read more
India still fastest growing major economy
: The pre-Budget Economic Survey projected economy slowing to 6-6.8 percent in the fiscal year starting April - still remaining the fastest-growing major economy in the world as extraordinary challenges facing the world likely to hurt exports.
US markets end higher ahead of Fed meet:
Major US stock indexes closed over 1% higher on Tuesday as labor cost data encouraged investors about the Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to taming inflation a day ahead of the central bank's critical policy decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 368.95 points, or 1.09%, to 34,086.04, the S&P 500 gained 58.83 points, or 1.46%, to 4,076.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 190.74 points, or 1.67%, to 11,584.55.
Core sector growth for December at 7.4%, higher than November:
India's eight core industrial sectors grew by 7.4 percent in December 2022, as against a growth of 3.8 percent recorded in the year-ago period, as per the provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on January 31.
The core sector growth is also higher as compared to the previous month, November 2022, when it stood at 5.4 percent. A surge in the output of five segments - coal, steel, cement, fertiliser and electricity - aided the higher growth in December, data showed. read more
Coal India Q3 net profit jumps 70% to Rs 7,556 crore on higher realisations:
State-run miner Coal India on January 31 reported a consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 at Rs 7,755.55 crore, registering a 70.13 percent growth over Rs 4,558.39 crore a year ago. The revenue from operations came in at Rs 35,169.33 crore, up 23.68 percent from Rs 28,433.50 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the mining giant said in an exchange filing. Brokerages expect the miner to report higher e-auction realisation amid high price environment.
The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share. The company has fixed Wednesday, February 8, 2023 as the Record Date for the dividend and it will be paid by March 2, 2023. In November, the company had announced a dividend of Rs 15 per share.
Govt collects Rs 1.56 lakh crore as GST in January, second highest mop-up ever:
India collected Rs 1.56 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) in January, the finance ministry said on January 31. At Rs 1.56 lakh crore, the GST collections for January are second only to the record Rs 1.68 lakh crore collected in April 2022. It is up 10.6 percent from the first month of 2022 and 4.3 percent higher from December 2022.
GST collections stood at Rs 1.5 lakh crore in December 2022 and Rs 1.41 lakh crore in January 2022. The latest number means GST collections have now exceeded the Rs 1.4-lakh crore mark for 11 months in a row.
Market highlights for Tuesday
:
The BSE Sensex rose 50 points to 59,550, while the Nifty50 gained 13 points at 17,662 and formed a bearish candle with a long lower shadow on the daily charts indicating the buying at lower levels. The index has taken support at 17,550, the 200 DEMA (daily exponential moving average).
The Adani group stocks witnessed huge selling in the week gone by, post publication of a report by Hindenburg Research, however, some of the group stocks show some recovery on the final day of Adani Enterprises follow-on public offer (FPO), in which Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company (IHC) will invest USD 400 million.
On January 31, Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Adani Green Energy rose 2-3 percent, while Adani Total Gas, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar locked at lower circuits.
The BSE midcap index gained 1.4 percent and the smallcap index rose 2.2 percent.
On the BSE, auto, capital goods, power, metal and realty indices added 1-1.8 percent, while selling was seen in the healthcare, information technology and oil & gas stocks.
More than 100 stocks touched their 52-week low on the BSE including Thyrocare Technologies, Quess Corp, Pfizer, Unitech, Whirlpool Of India, Zydus Wellness, Sintex Industries, Hester Biosciences, Gateway Distriparks, Gateway Distriparks and Aurobindo Pharma.
On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, Gravita India, Indian Bank, Jindal Saw, KPIT Technologies, Ratnamani Metals and Surya Roshni.
Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in Syngene International, Godrej Consumer Products and Sun Pharma.