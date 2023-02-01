Market Live Updates: Dalal Street eyes FM's Budget speech; global markets trade higher

February 01, 2023 / 06:07 AM IST

Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers on Budget expectations

: Investors are expected to remain focused on three key factors from the pre-election year Budget 2023, firstly equity investors are expecting a uniform tax structure for capital gains which might help taxpayers to have more disposable income.

Secondly, investors will be looking for fiscal consolidation which is necessary for financial stability in the economy and thirdly, investors are contemplating policy reforms to rationalise bottlenecks for growth such as subsidies, a clear roadmap for disinvestment targets and expediting the much-awaited PSU privatisation or consolidation, he added.

Overall, the pre-budget rallies were seen in six out of the last 10 years, and post-budget, the market declined six times out of the past 10 years. Moreover, the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) benchmark index Nifty 50 has fallen seven times on Budget days.