Market Live: Carnage on Dalal Street; Sensex sinks 850 pts, Nifty below 10,600

Oct 04, 2018 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Crude Oil Update
Nikkei India Services PMI
Market Extends Losses
Rupee Hits Record Low
Market Opening
Rupee opens:
SGX Nifty Update:
Rupee closed at record low:
Shriram Transport Finance Corporation on Buyers Radar
Share price of Shriram Transport Finance Corporation added 4 percent intraday as global research house UBS has maintained buy rating on stock with a target price of Rs 1,550, implying potential upside of 44 percent.
According to firm, the termination of SVL guarantee is a key positive. Recent liquidity crisis to hurt growth in Q3 but long-term impact is limited.
This is a preferred pick among NBFCs and expect re-rating driven by strong EPS growth, it said.
Personal Guarantee of Promoters Released
Onward Technologies, an independent engineering design solutions and services company, said in continuation of positive revenue & bottom line growth and performance of the company over the last 9 quarters, personal guarantee of the promoters & asset owned by the promoter family holding company has been released by the bank.
The company feels it is on track to meet its target towards net zero debt goal in the next 18 months. "The overall DSO of the company has also shows positive improvement over the last 12 months & we expect continuous improvement quarter on quarter."
IT services - Q2 Preview
Nomura said Q2 is likely to be a seasonally stronger quarter with constant currency (CC) revenue growth of 2.8 percent QoQ and 8.8 percent YoY for Tier 1 IT (including Cognizant). "Cross-currency impacts would range from 30-100bps with Top 5 Indian IT players at the higher end, while players like Hexaware/Mphasis would have lower impacts."
INR depreciation would be of the order of 5 percent QoQ.
On revenue growth, TCS is likely to lead with 3.9 percent QoQ, followed by HCL Technologies at 2.9 percent QoQ (1.5 percent QoQ organic), Infosys at 2.8 percent QoQ, Tech Mahindra at 1.8 percent QoQ, with Wipro lagging at 1.4 percent QoQ, in CC terms, the research house said.
It expects Infosys/HCL Technologies to retain growth guidance at 6-8/9.5-11.5 percent YoY in CC terms, Cognizant to raise lower end of guidance to 9-10 percent (versus 8.4-10 percent YoY earlier) and Wipro to guide for 1-3 percent QoQ (around 1 percent incremental contribution from Alight).
INR depreciation benefits on margins is likely; but sustenance is key, Nomura feels.
Crude Oil Update:
Oil prices dipped from four-year highs reached the previous session, pressured by rising US inventories and after sources said Russia and Saudi Arabia struck a private deal in September to raise crude output.
Brent crude oil futures were trading at $86.09 per barrel, down 0.23 percent, from their last close.
Brent on Wednesday hit a four-year high of $86.74 a barrel, lifted by expectations of a tightening market ahead of US sanctions that will target Iran's oil exports from next month.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 0.27 percent, at $76.20 a barrel.
US crude oil stocks rose by nearly 8 million barrels last week to about 404 million barrels, the biggest increase since March 2017, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. Source: Reuters.
Direct Tax Collection for 1HFY19
Gross direct tax collection in the first six months of the financial year grew 16.7 percent to Rs 5.47 lakh crore, Finance Ministry said Thursday.
Refunds amounting to Rs 1.03 lakh crore have been issued during April 2018 to September 2018, which is 30.4 per cent higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.
Net collections (after adjusting for refunds) have increased by 14 per cent to Rs 4.44 lakh crore during April, 2018 to September, 2018. Source: PTI
Traders Bet On Oil at $100 as Iran Sanctions Loom
Oil traders have piled into wagers that US crude oil could surge to $100 a barrel by next year, a milestone that until recently many considered unthinkable due to record US production growth and relatively flat global demand.
But the imminent return of US sanctions on Iran and bottlenecks keeping US oil from getting to market have fueled a rally that has taken benchmark oil prices to four-year highs.
While big producing nations say supply is ample, hedge funds and speculators are increasingly skeptical of that argument, betting the market could rally further as sanctions on Iran's crude exports return on November 4. Source: Reuters.
IFC Moves Insolvency Plea Against Punj Lloyd at NCLT
International Finance Corporation (IFC) moved an insolvency plea against infrastructure firm Punj Lloyd before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). A two-member principal bench headed by President Justice M M Kumar has issued notices to Punj Lloyd and Punj Lloyd Upstream Ltd.
The tribunal has directed both the petitions to list on October 9, when it would hear similar matter in which leading private sector lender ICICI Bank has filed insolvency plea against Punj Lloyd.
IFC is seeking recovery of USD 30 million defaulted by Punj Lloyd.
Earlier in June, ICICI Bank had approached NCLT to recover Rs 830 crore of outstanding loans to Punj Lloyd. However, majority of its lender including SBI are against and had opposed ICICI's insolvency plea.
Ramkrishna Forgings said the meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on November 3 to consider unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 2018.
NELCO Partners with Vistara to Install VSAT in Leh
Nelco said its subsidiary Tatanet Services and India’s fastest growing VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) service provider, has successfully established satellite based connectivity solution in collaboration with Vistara, India’s full service carrier, for connecting the airline’s airport setup in Leh, Ladakh.
The lack of a stable connectivity in Leh impacts enterprise business applications significantly, affecting customer experience and impairing smooth functioning of the overall business. A reliable connection is imperative as it enables to scale bandwidth as and when required to provide a seamless experience.
Gainers and Losers
Reliance Industries and Eicher Motors were the biggest losers among Nifty50 stocks, sinking 6.5 percent each.
HDFC Bank, TCS, Infosys, HDFC, ITC, Bajaj Finance, HUL, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv and IndusInd Bank were down 1-4 percent while L&T, Bharti Infratel and Yes Bank gained more than 1 percent.
Preferential Allotment to LIC
IDBI Bank has allotted 33,98,97,328 equity shares to Life Insurance Corporation of India at a price of Rs 61.73 per share aggregating upto Rs 2,098.19 crore through preferential issue.
Mindtree Fixes Record Date for Interim Dividend
Mindtree said the meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on October 17, 2018, to consider the audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018 and also to consider the declaration of interim dividend, if any, amongst other matters.
The midcap IT company has fixed record date as October 26 for payment of dividend, if approved.
The company will also hold earnings call for Investors /Analysts on October 17 to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.
Sectoral Performance
Market Outlook
Ajay Srivastava of Dimensions Corporate Financial Services told CNBC-TV18 that he has disappointed with auto sales data announced for September.
After the crude hit four-year high and rupee touched record low, he said he is relooking at growth estimates. "We don't think India will grow at 6.7-7 percent in real terms."
The Sensex corrected more than 3,500 points from its record high due to macro factors.
He said he is not looking at buying stocks right now but technology stocks are in the best place right now given US exposure as in current rupee fall, exporters will be beneficial.
Margin call and profit booking has been leading to further fall in midcaps, he feels.
TCS Signs MoU with Japanese University
Tata Consultancy Services and Institute of Industrial Science, The University of Tokyo (liS, UTokyo), one of Japan's leading research institutes for engineering disciplines, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on technology research and facilitate interpersonnel exchange.
Market Update
Bears are not loosening their grip on Dalal Street as the benchmark indices remained under heavy selling pressure on macro factors like weakening rupee and rising crude oil prices.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 632.82 points or 1.76 percent to 35,342.81 and the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 198.40 points or 1.83 percent to 10,659.90. About three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Govt hikes MSP on rabi crops; FMCG, auto, fertiliser stocks in focus
The MSP hike might be marginally negative for Marico as significant increase MSP of safflower would result higher raw material cost, which will affect the margins in the near term
Reliance Communications gains 3%: Telecom Disputes Settlement & Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) granted relief to the company. Spectrum trading to be completed without bank guarantee of Rs 2,900 crore and company to receive Rs 975 crore from sale of spectrum.
Company to pay Ericsson Rs 550 crore and RITL minority investors Rs 230 crore from spectrum trading.
Gold price update: Gold prices fell by 0.07 percent to Rs 31,340 per ten gram in futures trading Thursday as participants trimmed their positions to book profit amid a weak trend overseas, reported PTI.
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in far-month December declined by Rs 23, or 0.07 percent to Rs 31,340 per ten gram in a business turnover of 361 lots.
JSPL Posts Highest Ever Domestic Quarterly Steel Production and Sales in Q2
Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) said it has posted its highest ever domestic quarterly steel production and sales in Q2 FY19. "The company recorded a crude steel production of 1.3 MT (million tonne) and robust sales of 1.27 MT during the quarter July-September 2018."
Its quarterly steel production saw a 46 percent growth during the quarter, while the quarterly steel sales traced a steeper curve by recording a rise of 53 percent on a year-on-year basis. The quarterly production and sales in Q2 of previous fiscal stood at 0.89 MT and 0.83 MT respectively.
“The superlative production and sales performance is a result of the recently commissioned 3.25 MTPA Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF) at JSPL’s 6 MTPA integrated steel plant at Angul, Odisha," NA Ansari, CEO – JSPL said.
"Steel production and sales are generally lower during Q2 due to the monsoons. We are looking at enhancing the growth curve during Q3 and Q4 in order to set new records during this fiscal," he added.
IL&FS Transportation Networks said interest due and payable on September 30, 2018 on NCDs has been made to the debenture holders.
Analysts/Institutional Investors Meet:
Eicher Motors' key officials will be meeting Wellington Management today, and Steadview Capital Management, Ask Investment Managers and Columbia Threadneedle on October 5.
Coffee Can Investing | Bharat Shah delves deep into the Science, Math and English of investing
In this episode of Coffee Can Investing, Bharat Shah, Executive Director at ASK Group tells Saurabh Mukherjea about his journey in the market and his passion for investing.
Nikkei India Services PMI:
India’s service sector continued to expand during September, but at a marginal rate amid reports of underwhelming market demand. Price pressures intensified, with higher fuel costs and a stronger US dollar raising the price of imported goods.
Expectations remained in positive territory, whilst firms added to their staffing levels for a thirteenth successive month as part of efforts to keep on top of workloads.
The seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Services Business Activity Index recorded 50.9 during September. That was down from 51.5 in August and the lowest reading in the current four-month sequence of rising activity.
Weaker growth in the service sector was closely linked by panellists to a broad stagnation of new business. Companies reported that market conditions were underwhelming amid a lack of demand at a time of generally higher prices, reports Nikkei IHS Markit.
Market Extends Losses:
Bears further tightened their grip on Dalal Street as the 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 652.03 points or 1.81 percent to 35,323.60 as investors worried about trade deficit due to consistent rise in crude oil prices and fall in rupee.
The 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 200.30 points or 1.84 percent to 10,658. About three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Macquarie Portfolio Strategy
Inderjeet Bhatia of Macquarie said meetings with North American investors suggest a lack of confidence in the near term due to macro headwinds. "Reduction in US-China rhetoric could lead to another round of underperformance."
The research house recommended switching from expensive defensives in India to cheaper cyclical names, he said.
Macquarie has a positive outlook on IT, industrials, autos, cement and real estate; while it is negative on consumer, pharma and NBFCs. It has a neutral stance on private banks, energy, metals, media and utilities. Source: CNBC-TV18.
New IL&FS board to convene today: Here are 5 things to expect
The new board of debt-ridden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) constituted by the government will meet on October 4 in Mumbai to discuss the way ahead for the company.
CLSA Sees More Weakness Ahead
Laurence Balanco of CLSA said with the daily momentum indicator having confirmed the recent low, any relief rally from here is likely to be short-lived.
He sees further weakness and a probable break below the 200-DMA and move down to next support at the 9,960-10,000 area.
In US dollar terms, he said the I-Shares MSCI India ETF has broken down from a 2017-2018 topping pattern, which projects a 14-15 percent downside. Bajaj Auto is a sell candidate, he advised. Source: CNBC-TV18.
Rupee Hits Record Low:
The rupee collapsed to a fresh low of 73.77 against the US dollar, as global oil prices continued to rise, deepening concerns about the current account deficit and capital outflows.
Consistent dollar demand from importers, mainly oil refiners, following higher crude oil prices, kept the rupee under pressure.
Meanwhile, state-owned oil marketing companies have been allowed to raise USD 10 billion from overseas market to meet their working capital needs.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened lower and slipped further to a fresh low of 73.77 a dollar against 73.34, a fall of 43 paise.
The international benchmark Brent crude breached the $86 per barrel level, near its four-year high.