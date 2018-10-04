Market Live: Carnage on Dalal Street; Sensex sinks 850 pts, Nifty below 10,600

Shriram Transport Finance Corporation on Buyers Radar

Share price of Shriram Transport Finance Corporation added 4 percent intraday as global research house UBS has maintained buy rating on stock with a target price of Rs 1,550, implying potential upside of 44 percent.

According to firm, the termination of SVL guarantee is a key positive. Recent liquidity crisis to hurt growth in Q3 but long-term impact is limited.

This is a preferred pick among NBFCs and expect re-rating driven by strong EPS growth, it said.